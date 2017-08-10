GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Zendaya's First Meeting With Tom Holland Was Awkward

Zendaya tells how she felt about meeting Tom Holland, who is way shorter than her.

PTI

Updated:August 10, 2017, 3:17 PM IST
Image: Getty Images
Los Angeles: Singer-actor Zendaya has said that her first meeting with Spider-Man: Homecoming co-star Tom Holland was very awkward.

The duo has now become great friends, but Holland still does not like to talk about their first encounter, reported Variety.

"He says when we first met it was super awkward because he went for a handshake and I went for a hug. But I don't remember that. I thought it was cool," she said.

The 20-year-old actor however admitted to being anxious when she first went for an audition with Holland, because she feared her height might become an issue.

"I was worried because he's so much shorter than me. I was like, 'Damn it! It's going to be weird because I'm super tall.' But then we ended up doing the audition sitting. So that was good," she said.
