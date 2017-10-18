Catherine Zeta-Jones Proud Of Women Coming Forward

New York Actor Catherine Zeta-Jones has slammed producer Harvey Weinstein over his sexual-harassment scandal. The actor said she was shocked and disgusted by Weinstein's behaviour and felt "profoundly proud" of the women who came forward, reported Page Six."That big old dinosaur of people who think a man is able to get away with that behaviour and has been getting away with it for years is extinct, as of now," Zeta-Jones said during a Women in Hollywood lunch in Cannes, France.Weinstein's lawyers had defended him as an "old dinosaur" learning new ways when the scandal first broke out."It's hard to think that in 2017 we are still talking about this and that it's the lead story on international news. You're never too big to fail. I really believe that if this is not the tipping point, it's at least some kind of turning point," she said.The actor, however, said she has personally never experienced harassment during her career.Zeta-Jones won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar in 2003 for the musical Chicago, which was distributed by Harvey and Bob Weinstein's Miramax.