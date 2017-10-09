#ZubairKhan fans ke liye

Zubair Khan, one of the most controversial inmates in the latest season of Bigg Boss, has been evicted from the house, but reports that he filed a complaint against host Salman Khan are denied by the Maharashtra police.Zubair turned against Salman after the star actor lashed out at him in the episode aired Saturday for badmouthing women inmates. Salman even called Zubair a "fraud" over the contestant's claim - since denied by members of the family of Dawood Ibrahim's sister - that he was Haseena Parker’s son-in-law.“Tumne aise kaun sa kuch kar diya hai life mein? Wo jo tumhara interview dekha tha sab jhooth hai. Ye kisi ka damaad nahi hai. Fraud hai ye ( What have you done in your life? What you said in your interview is false. He isn’t anybody’s son-in-law, he is a fraud,” Salman was heard saying on the Bigg Boss 11 first Weekend Ka Vaar, which was aired on October 7.Zubair was "upset" at Salman's outburst, that he reportedly took a few pills and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. On Sunday's episode Salman announced Zubair was evicted from the house and a statement from TV channel Colors said he had received the least number of votes.This time, the votes are in and the verdict says that Zubair has received the least number of votes and thus, will not return to the Bigg Boss house post his medical treatmentReports said Zubair had filed a complaint against the star actor for allegedly "threatening" him but Mumbai’s Antop Hill police clarified that no complaint was filed even though the contestant approached them as Bigg Boss house is not under their jurisdiction. The station officer issued him a letter directing him to approach the Lonavala police station.“He had come to us last evening at around 6.30 pm or 7 pm. No complaint has been registered. There is no question of even a non cognizable offence being registered as the area does not come under our jurisdiction,” a police officer at Antop Hill police station told News18.Police at Lonavla, the station under which the area falls, said no complaint was filed till Monday noon.