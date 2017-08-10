GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Avril Lavigne Is In A Good Place

Singer Avril Lavigne shares what her problems were and how she has overcome them.

PTI

Updated:August 10, 2017, 3:17 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Avril Lavigne Is In A Good Place
image: Avril Lavigne / official instagram
Los Angeles: Singer Avril Lavigne is doing fine after revealing her lyme disease diagnosis a couple of years back.

According to E! online the Complicated hitmaker is getting "stronger and stronger" and has more energy than before.

"Avril is in a really good place right now. Her recovery has been going well and she's been getting stronger and stronger. She has more energy and has even been exercising," a source said.
The 32-year-old singer is also planning to release new music by the end of 2017.

"She should be releasing new music by the end of the year. It's been a slow process. She writes her own material and she's been through a lot with her marriage and herillness. She has a lot to say," the source added.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

India’s Wait for Proof Against Dawood Ibrahim is Over. It's Here

India’s Wait for Proof Against Dawood Ibrahim is Over. It's Here

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.