Avril Lavigne Is In A Good Place

: Singer Avril Lavigne is doing fine after revealing her lyme disease diagnosis a couple of years back.According to E! online the Complicated hitmaker is getting "stronger and stronger" and has more energy than before."Avril is in a really good place right now. Her recovery has been going well and she's been getting stronger and stronger. She has more energy and has even been exercising," a source said.The 32-year-old singer is also planning to release new music by the end of 2017."She should be releasing new music by the end of the year. It's been a slow process. She writes her own material and she's been through a lot with her marriage and herillness. She has a lot to say," the source added.