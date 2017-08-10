Avril Lavigne Is In A Good Place
Singer Avril Lavigne shares what her problems were and how she has overcome them.
image: Avril Lavigne / official instagram
Los Angeles: Singer Avril Lavigne is doing fine after revealing her lyme disease diagnosis a couple of years back.
According to E! online the Complicated hitmaker is getting "stronger and stronger" and has more energy than before.
"Avril is in a really good place right now. Her recovery has been going well and she's been getting stronger and stronger. She has more energy and has even been exercising," a source said.
The 32-year-old singer is also planning to release new music by the end of 2017.
"She should be releasing new music by the end of the year. It's been a slow process. She writes her own material and she's been through a lot with her marriage and herillness. She has a lot to say," the source added.
