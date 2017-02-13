Anti-Donald Trump Speeches Dominate Grammy 2017

Los Angeles: Taking the trend of anti-Donald Trump speeches at award ceremonies forward this season, the Grammys saw many celebrities getting political and slamming the American President.

During his opening monologue, host James Corden rapped about what to expect from the night and encouraged musicians to live it up, saying, "With President Trump, we don't know what comes next."

Corden, who's already called out Trump's travel ban, seemed to reference its divisiveness again, saying, "We sit here tonight, no matter our race or where we were born or colour or face. Music is art, remember forever. We can survive by sticking together."

Following Corden, Jennifer Lopez, while presenting the award for Best New Artist, came on stage echoed Corden's sentiments saying, "At this particular point in history our voices are needed more than ever."

She then quoted Toni Morrison: "This is precisely the time when artists go to work. There is no time for despair, no place for self-pity, no need for silence, no room for fear. We speak, we write, we do language. That is how civilizations heal." "When things like this happen, it impacts us directly because a lot of us come from a lot of those countries," Indian tabla player Sandeep Das told reporters after his collaboration with Yo-Yo Ma's "Sing Me Home" won in the World Music category.

Paris Jackson then took the stage to introduce The Weeknd, and she started by saying, "We could really use this kind of excitement at a pipeline protest," in reference to the protests against the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline. Beyonce concluded her highly anticipated performance with a reference to women's rights.

"1,000 girls raise their arms," she said. "If we're going to heal, let it be glorious." Some stars got political at the Grammy Awards before the

show even started. On the red carpet, the musical group Highly Suspect made a political statement when band member Johnny Stevens wore a

jacket that said "Impeach" across the back.

However, there was some support for Trump with singer/songwriter Joy Villa made her way down the Grammys red carpet in a large white cape, which she tore off to unveil a blue dress with Trump's campaign slogan "Make America Great Again" printed down it.

The back of the dress had "Trump" printed across it.