Ed Sheeran Calls Himself An Unfortunate Looking Kid

London: Singer Ed Sheeran has poked fun at himself and called himself an "unfortunate looking kid".

He said so during Carpool Karaoke with comedian-actor James Corden for his TV show The Late Late Show with James Corden.

"I was so nervous about coming on this show because I couldn't see what was funny about me singing my songs. As soon as I took out my guitar, it was funny," Sheeran said on the show, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"As a person, I can have a conversation and be personable, but musically if you stand me there with a microphone (without a guitar) I feel a bit naked but I've been glued to this guitar since I was like 11.

"It was just a way if it ever feels awkward I just take out my guitar. I was quite an unfortunate looking kid and I feel like God looked down on me and thought you need help to get laid mate," he added.