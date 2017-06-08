If you still haven't recovered from Bieber fever, here's a news that is sure to cheer you up! The millennial sensation, Ed Sheeran, is visiting India to enthrall his fans in November 2017.

The gig, that happens to be a part of Sheeran's ongoing Divide Tour, is scheduled for November 19. Quite interestingly, it's the same date that Coldplay performed its maiden concert in Mumbai back in 2016.

The singer is expected to perform various hits from his third and latest album including the much-loved 'Shape of You'. The concert will be held at Jio Garden, BKC in Mumbai.

The tickets for the concert can be booked on Bookmyshow and the registrations for the same will commence on July 4, 2017 12 pm onwards. Most importantly, tickets will only be available to registered customers on first-cum-first served basis.

It's official folks, @edsheeran ➗ is coming to India on 19th Nov . RT & Spread the word!#EdSheeranIndiahttps://t.co/45oYFlrxa5 — BookMyShow (@bookmyshow) June 8, 2017

The ticket prices will start from Rs 4,750 depending on which stand you'd want to choose.