Fukrey Returns First Song Reboots Rafi's Classic O Meri Mehbooba

The streak of recreating old popular songs and giving them a 'rap' twist continues in Furkrey Return. The sequel of 2013's sleeper hit features a rendition of the old classic from Dharam Veer O Meri Mehbooba which starred Zeenat Amaan and Dharmendra. The new song retains the voice of Mohammad Rafi while adding the rap from Raftaar and Neha Kakkar's vocals.Filmed on the four stars of Fukrey, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharam, Ali Fazal and Manoj Singh, the song is an important part of the film's narrative, as suggested by the producer of the film Ritesh Sidhwani.The sequel picks up one year after the events of the prequel. The last time the 'jugaadu' boys met in Fukrey, they sent Bholi Punjaban, a woman gangster, to jail. This time, the furious Bholi Punjaban, played by Richa Chadha is back and with a plan that set starts the action in the film, evoking confusion and hilarious situations.Fukrey Returns is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, who also helmed the prequel. The film is slated to release on December 15, 2017.