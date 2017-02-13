Grammy Awards 2017: Lady Gaga Goes Outrageous Again
Lady Gaga, center, and from left, Robert Trujillo, Kirk Hammett, James Hetfield, and Lars Ulrich of the musical group Metallica arrive at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Photo by AP.
Los Angeles: She is known for her out of the box and outrageous clothing style and pop star Lady Gaga did it again at the red carpet of the 59th Grammy Awards when she opted for a braless outfit showing her new body art.
The 30-year-old pop star flaunted her new body art in a crop-top and thigh-high PVC boots selected by stylist Brandon Maxwell. She even flashed the underboob at the award gala, reports dailymail.co.uk.
The Super Bowl LI halftime headliner rocked rose gold highlights in her hair, classic Ray-Ban aviators, and tiny chained latex shorts.
Gaga then joined metal band Metallica on the red carpet outside the Staples Centre here.
The six-time Grammy winner - who has a track called Heavy Metal Lover - put up her "paws" with Metallica lead guitarist Kirk Hammett.
