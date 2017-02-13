Grammy Awards 2017: Pregnant Beyonce Pays Homage to Motherhood

Los Angeles: Dressed in a golden gown and a crown, singer Beyonce Knowles, who is pregnant with twins, gave a breath-taking performance at the 59th annual Grammy Awards, while paying a homage to motherhood.

Beyonce, who was performing for the first time since announcing her pregnancy, sang her popular tracks Love drought and Sandcastles from her highly-applauded album Lemonade.

Beyonce was introduced on stage by her mother Tina Knowles.

"I am proud of their accomplishments, their self-confidence, and their desire to make a difference," Tina said while adding that Beyonce's "devotion and love" for her daughter Blue Ivy makes her feel proud.

"Ladies and gentlemen, with a mother's pride, my daughter, Beyonce," she concluded.

Beyonce's performance was greeted with a standing ovation by the audience, which also included her husband Jay Z and Blue Ivy.

Hosted by British comedian and actor James Corden, the award show, honouring the best of music around the world, is taking place at the Staples Centre here.