Grammy Awards 2017: Pregnant Beyonce Pays Homage to Motherhood
Beyonce performing at the 59th Grammy Awards. Photo via AP.
Los Angeles: Dressed in a golden gown and a crown, singer Beyonce Knowles, who is pregnant with twins, gave a breath-taking performance at the 59th annual Grammy Awards, while paying a homage to motherhood.
Beyonce, who was performing for the first time since announcing her pregnancy, sang her popular tracks Love drought and Sandcastles from her highly-applauded album Lemonade.
Beyonce was introduced on stage by her mother Tina Knowles.
"I am proud of their accomplishments, their self-confidence, and their desire to make a difference," Tina said while adding that Beyonce's "devotion and love" for her daughter Blue Ivy makes her feel proud.
"Ladies and gentlemen, with a mother's pride, my daughter, Beyonce," she concluded.
Beyonce's performance was greeted with a standing ovation by the audience, which also included her husband Jay Z and Blue Ivy.
Hosted by British comedian and actor James Corden, the award show, honouring the best of music around the world, is taking place at the Staples Centre here.
