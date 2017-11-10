IshQ Bector to Get Into Direction
The song features Lebanese actress Attieh Mardli, and is shot in his hometown Winnipeg, in Manitoba, Canada.
Image:Twitter/IshQ Bector
Mumbai: Singer IshQ Bector, popular for Aye hip hopper and Daaku daddy 2, will direct the video of his next single Gusse mein.
The song features Lebanese actress Attieh Mardli, and is shot in his hometown Winnipeg, in Manitoba, Canada, read a statement.
"The video is a series of episodes where I am trying to make up for all the mistakes I make. And my co-star Attieh is looking cute while showing her anger," Bector said in a statement.
"I believe girls rule the world! In real life, this song is dedicated to my girlfriend and all the other beautiful girls in the world," he added.
The lyrics are penned by Sonny Ravan.
The song features Lebanese actress Attieh Mardli, and is shot in his hometown Winnipeg, in Manitoba, Canada, read a statement.
"The video is a series of episodes where I am trying to make up for all the mistakes I make. And my co-star Attieh is looking cute while showing her anger," Bector said in a statement.
"I believe girls rule the world! In real life, this song is dedicated to my girlfriend and all the other beautiful girls in the world," he added.
The lyrics are penned by Sonny Ravan.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- BJP Member’s Views on Sanjay Leela Bhansali Don’t Represent Those of Censor Board: Prasoon Joshi
- Salman Khan Introduces Race 3 Cast in This Picture; Check Out Who All Have Joined the Superstar
- Shahid-Mira Turn Heads As They Step Out To Attend A Wedding
- Some Jealous People Waiting to See End of Dhoni's Career, Says Shastri
- New 2018 Ford EcoSport – All You Need To Know