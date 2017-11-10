GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

IshQ Bector to Get Into Direction

The song features Lebanese actress Attieh Mardli, and is shot in his hometown Winnipeg, in Manitoba, Canada.

IANS

Updated:November 10, 2017, 3:56 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
IshQ Bector to Get Into Direction
Image:Twitter/IshQ Bector
Mumbai: Singer IshQ Bector, popular for Aye hip hopper and Daaku daddy 2, will direct the video of his next single Gusse mein.

The song features Lebanese actress Attieh Mardli, and is shot in his hometown Winnipeg, in Manitoba, Canada, read a statement.

"The video is a series of episodes where I am trying to make up for all the mistakes I make. And my co-star Attieh is looking cute while showing her anger," Bector said in a statement.

"I believe girls rule the world! In real life, this song is dedicated to my girlfriend and all the other beautiful girls in the world," he added.

The lyrics are penned by Sonny Ravan.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Smog 2.0: Are you really concerned?

Smog 2.0: Are you really concerned?

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES