Jimikki Kammal and Beyond: 10 Music Videos that Went Viral Around the World

Jimikki Kammal is loved by all who hear it, including US television host Jimmy Kimmel. Here are 10 music videos that topped the charts around the world

Shantanu David | News18.com

Updated:September 12, 2017, 1:43 PM IST
A still from Despacito. (Image courtesy: Screengrab/ YouTube)
After American talk show host Jimmy Kimmel replied to a tweet asking if he'd seen a video of a dance by students of the Indian School of Commerce on the hit Malayalam song Jimikki Kammal from Mohanlal's 2017 film Velipadinte Pusthakam, the views of the already viral video continued to shoot up. Notching an impressive 12 million hits at the time of this writing, the song was released in August and became an anthem of sorts for this year's Onam celebrations. Indeed, the song became something of a earworm, with people across the country enjoying it, even those who have no idea what is actually being sung. Kimmel himself noted that he loved the song and the video.

Another example of how music is universal, its popularity is specially encouraging given an incident involving A R Rahman's London concert earlier in the year which sparked off a contentious language debate. Some Bollywood fans were annoyed that Rahman also included a few Tamil songs in the concert playlist and walked out off the audience and then took to Twitter to complain and, in some cases, demand a refund from the organizers. But as songs such as the Korean Gangnam Style, Punjabi Tunak Tunak and Spanish Despacito show, music transcends language and borders. We take a look back at 10 songs that prove just that.





Entammede Jimikki Kammal by Shaan Rahman







Hotline Bling by Drake






Gangnam Style by Psy









Single Ladies (Put a Ring on it) by Beyonce







Tunak Tunak Tun by Daler Mehndi









Why This Kolaveri Di? by Dhanush







Call Me Maybe by Carly Rae Jepsen







Waka Waka by Shakira








Despacito by Luis Fonsi ft. Daddy Yankee







Lean On by Major Lazer & DJ Snake ft. MØ


