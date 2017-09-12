Jimikki Kammal and Beyond: 10 Music Videos that Went Viral Around the World

After American talk show host Jimmy Kimmel replied to a tweet asking if he'd seen a video of a dance by students of the Indian School of Commerce on the hit Malayalam song Jimikki Kammal from Mohanlal's 2017 film Velipadinte Pusthakam, the views of the already viral video continued to shoot up. Notching an impressive 12 million hits at the time of this writing, the song was released in August and became an anthem of sorts for this year's Onam celebrations. Indeed, the song became something of a earworm, with people across the country enjoying it, even those who have no idea what is actually being sung. Kimmel himself noted that he loved the song and the video.Another example of how music is universal, its popularity is specially encouraging given an incident involving A R Rahman's London concert earlier in the year which sparked off a contentious language debate. Some Bollywood fans were annoyed that Rahman also included a few Tamil songs in the concert playlist and walked out off the audience and then took to Twitter to complain and, in some cases, demand a refund from the organizers. But as songs such as the Korean Gangnam Style, Punjabi Tunak Tunak and Spanish Despacito show, music transcends language and borders. We take a look back at 10 songs that prove just that.