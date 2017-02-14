MusicForACause | Ehsaan Noorani Drums Up Support for Less-Privileged Kids

Ehsaan Noorani, of music composer trio, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, is a name which is popular not just in India but globally. But it's not just music that makes him content. Doing things for a cause has always been an important part of his life.

In a selfie interview with News18, Ehsaan spoke about how he realised music was his calling. "Every musician at some stage wants to be a professional musician and live the musician's life. Luckily, it was my folks who encouraged me to go and study music and next thing, I was in America studying music," he said.

A firm believer of inclusion of music in curriculum as well as making it accessible for underprivileged kids, Ehsaan has initiated to donate guitars to Music Basti, a Delhi-based NGO that connects at-risk children with musicians and aims to nurture confidence through a creative and joyful music-led learning experience.

Since efforts like these need combined support, News18 has partnered with the crowd-funding organisation, BitGiving, to raise funds for Music Basti.

While he has done his bit, here’s a chance to make a contribution and bring some difference in the lives of these little learners.

To contribute, click here.