MusicForACause | Ehsaan Noorani Drums Up Support for Less-Privileged Kids

Ehsaan Noorani, of music composer trio, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, is a name which is popular not just in India but globally. But it's not just music that makes him content. Doing things for a cause has always been an important part of his life.
In a selfie interview with News18, Ehsaan spoke about how he realised music was his calling. "Every musician at some stage wants to be a professional musician and live the musician's life. Luckily, it was my folks who encouraged me to go and study music and next thing, I was in America studying music," he said.
A firm believer of inclusion of music in curriculum as well as making it accessible for underprivileged kids, Ehsaan has initiated to donate guitars to Music Basti, a Delhi-based NGO that connects at-risk children with musicians and aims to nurture confidence through a creative and joyful music-led learning experience.
Since efforts like these need combined support, News18 has partnered with the crowd-funding organisation, BitGiving, to raise funds for Music Basti.
While he has done his bit, here’s a chance to make a contribution and bring some difference in the lives of these little learners.
To contribute, click here.
Exclusive Interview: Katrina Kaif Talks About Legendary Photographer Mario Testino
Ford Mustang GT Review: A True Bred Grand Tourer For Rs 65 Lakh
Konkona Sen Sharma Rocks The Saree Look At Lakme Fashion Week 2017
Give Pak Artistes Asylum In India, Let Them Take a Stand Against Terrorism: Chetan Bhagat
Is Parineeti Chopra a Selfie Person? Watch This Video to Know
Sushant Singh Rajput Talks about Dhoni, Bollywood In His First Selfie Interview
Nawaz Sharif | Pakistan Ready for Bilateral Nuclear Test Ban Treaty With India
Six Machine Chris Gayle Says He Doesn't Like Cricket... He Loves It!
BMW X3 xDrive30d M-Sport Review: A Performance Loaded Luxury SUV
9/11 Attacks | They Were Kids When America's Heart Broke For Them
Apple iPhone 7, 7 Plus, Watch Series 2, AirPods: All You Need to Know in 60 Seconds
ASEAN-India Summit: PM Narendra Modi Warns Against Rising 'Export of Terror'
Nawazuddin Siddiqui Has A Fitting Reply For Jas Arora's Character In Freaky Ali