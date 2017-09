Not So Serious Interview with A.R. Rahman and Jonita Gandhi

How did AR Rahman feel going on-stage for the first time? For how many hours do the maestro train? Why do elders compare current trend of music with that of 50s and 60s? Well, the Mozart of Madras bared it all in exclusive with News18.com. The composer was in Delhi promoting his latest release: One Heart, The AR Rahman Concert Film. Joining him alongside was Jonita Gandhi of 'Break-up Song' fame. Watch now to find out more.





Creatives: Hitesh Singh

Frames : Siddharth Safaya, Badsha Ray