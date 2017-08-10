Rachel Bilson Planning Another Child?

: Actor Rachel Bilsons says she and partner Hayden Christensen may have another baby.The 35-year-old actor, who has two-year-old daughter Briar with Christensen, has hinted they are keen to extend their brood, reported Contactmusic."I may have another child, that's still up in the air. I'm having so much fun with the one right now. I want to be happy and content."All the life BS that happens doesn't matter. You want to be happy, you want your kid to be happy and you want everyone in your life to be healthy and happy," she says.Bilson says she has to consider acting jobs a lot more carefully now as she has a little one."Its not about travelling, she's already a pro on an airplane. She'll say, 'It's time to put up my tray!'"It's the actual time that the work takes that affects my choices now," Bilson adds.