DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
More Than 100 Rio Olympics Medals Returned
(Getty Images)
Sao Paolo: More than 100 medals won at the Rio Olympics have been returned to organisers because they have rusted or developed black spots on them, the games' spokesman said on Friday.
At least 130 medals, mostly bronze and including some from the Paralympics, are being fixed by the Brazilian Mint who made them for last year's event, Mario Andrada told Reuters.
"The second thing is that a small few, about 10, had problems with the extreme cold."
Andrada said the first problems came to light in October but called them "completely normal."
The Brazilian Mint would fix any defects and return them, he added.
A total of 2,488 medals were produced for the Olympics and hundreds more for the Paralympics. The silver and bronze medals were produced using 30 percent recycled materials.
Recommended For You
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rihanna Met At Cannes 2017 And The Result Is Iconic!
- Read Exclusive Excerpts From Sita: Warrior of Mithila by Amish Tripathi
- Amitabh Bachchan Can't Be Replaced: KBC Producers
- IPL 2017: Gambhir Apologises to Fans After KKR's Journey Ends
- IPL 2017: Karn Puts Mumbai Entering Final Over Own Performance