Pro Kabaddi League 2017, Patna Pirates Beat Puneri Paltan 42-32
News18.com | October 24, 2017, 10:28 PM IST
Catch all the action from the Eliminator between Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates in the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 through News18Sports Live Blog.
Oct 24, 2017 10:27 pm (IST)
Full Time: Pune are eliminated as Patna beat them 42-32. Patna will play Bengal in the final.
Oct 24, 2017 10:26 pm (IST)
Pardeep gets another raid in, and makes it a 5 point lead. Suresh's raid is unsuccessful and Patna lead 41-32 after Pardeep helped affect another all out, all this at very fast pace.
Oct 24, 2017 10:24 pm (IST)
With the pressure on him, Patna's Pardeep picks up a crucial point to extend the lead to 3 points. Less than two minutes to go. Rajesh tried to redeem the situation for Pune, but the Pirates have jumped onto him on a flash. Score 36-32
Oct 24, 2017 10:23 pm (IST)
Both teams loose a player each for dissent, neither team is happy. Patna lead 34-32
Oct 24, 2017 10:22 pm (IST)
Late dominance from Patna and they are not letting any raid of the Pune team go through. Patna lead 33-31 with 3 minutes to go. Pardeep managing his time well now.
Oct 24, 2017 10:18 pm (IST)
Patna affect an all out on Pune and take a slender 1 point lead. Score 31-30
Oct 24, 2017 10:16 pm (IST)
The pressure is on the Paltans to rise up to the occassion again. They have their backs to the wall and Pardeep Narwal has his tail up.
Oct 24, 2017 10:15 pm (IST)
Pardeep Narwal is back in action, and he snatches away 4 points on that raid. Patna now just 1 point away from levelling the scores. Score 29-28 and it is Game On with less than 5 minutes to go.
Oct 24, 2017 10:13 pm (IST)
Super tackle on Rajesh Mondal for Patna pirates and its a 5 point game now with 5 minutes left.
Oct 24, 2017 10:12 pm (IST)
Monu Goyat tried to get away from a bad position on the raid, but Puneri Paltans were sharp like they have been all day. Pune lead 29-22
Oct 24, 2017 10:06 pm (IST)
Deepak Hooda has an unsuccessful raid and that has helped the Pirates claw back into the game. Patna still trail. Score 28-22
Oct 24, 2017 10:05 pm (IST)
Deepak Hooda loses his review on that raid. Patna still trail by 10 points
Oct 24, 2017 9:59 pm (IST)
The Patna Pirates have failed to make yet another raid work and their shoulders have dropped. Pune are all over them and lead 28-18
Oct 24, 2017 9:57 pm (IST)
After taking care of Pardeep, Monu is kept from getting his raid correct. Patna pick up tackle points again and lead 26-18
Oct 24, 2017 9:56 pm (IST)
Pune have been excellent in defence on the day. Pardeep tackled to the bench again and Pune lead 25-18
Oct 24, 2017 9:54 pm (IST)
Pardeep Narwal in action again, uses his weight and body to pick up two crucial points and send two Pune players to the bench. Score 24-18
Oct 24, 2017 9:54 pm (IST)
Patna looking a shadow of their selves from last night, as Rajesh Mondal takes another point. Pune lead 24-16
Oct 24, 2017 9:53 pm (IST)
Two very crucial points for Suresh Kumar as Pune's raiders are now in. Score 23-16
Oct 24, 2017 9:51 pm (IST)
Vijay's sneaky successful raid helps Patna take another point. Pune losing the momentum in the second half. Big chance for Patna to surge forward. Pune, right now are without a primary raider. Score 21-15
Oct 24, 2017 9:50 pm (IST)
Patna's defence comes to the party now, as they keep Rajesh Mondal from getting his raid spot on. Patna take a point. Score 21-14
Oct 24, 2017 9:49 pm (IST)
Pardeep's raid is unsuccessful again as he kept under wraps. Pune lead 21-13
Oct 24, 2017 9:48 pm (IST)
Rajesh Mondal begins things for Pune in the second half, and from the sound of it, they are likely to look to run down the clock and hold their lead.
Oct 24, 2017 9:40 pm (IST)
Half Time: Puneri Paltans lead Patna Pirates 20-13
Oct 24, 2017 9:40 pm (IST)
Pune have managed to keep Pardeep's partner in crime Monu silent today, something that has had a direct effect on the scoreboard.
Oct 24, 2017 9:39 pm (IST)
Yet another Super 10 for Pardeep Narwal in a match. But he needs to dig his team out of a hole over here. Pune lead 19-13 with seconds left in the first half.
Oct 24, 2017 9:38 pm (IST)
Rajesh manages the raid and takes two points on that move. Pune slowly building up a lead though it could go either way. Patna are all out and Pune have taken a 6 point lead. Score 18-12
Oct 24, 2017 9:37 pm (IST)
Ravi takes Pardeep out on the raid as Pune edge into the lead. Pune lead Patna 13-12
Oct 24, 2017 9:35 pm (IST)
Rajesh Mondal gets off the mark on his 4th raid of the night as Pune draw level with Patna. Score 12-12
Oct 24, 2017 9:34 pm (IST)
A rare tackle point for Puneri Paltans, who have closed the gap to 1 point on Patna. Score 12-11
Oct 24, 2017 9:33 pm (IST)
Deepak though has clawed Pune back into the game after he just about gets over the line to take 2 points on his raid. Score 11-9