Patna Pirates Fightback With Pardeep Narwal to Beat Puneri Paltan 42-32

Late drama saw the Patna Pirates score 18 points in the final few minutes to come from behind and record a stunning 42-32 victory over the Puneri Paltans in the third eliminator of Vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 5.Pardeep Narwal was sensational yet again, scoring 19 points to take his team to victory. Patna will now take on the Bengal Warriors for a place in the final against Gujarat Fortunegiants.Puneri Paltan crumbled under pressure and lost their nerve as their campaign came to a disappointing end. Deepak Niwas Hooda scored nine points but couldn’t deliver when it mattered the most for his team.Pardeep Narwal made two successful two-point raids as Patna Pirates led 5-3 after seven minutes. Narwal scored two more raid points as Patna Pirates inflicted an all-out in the 11th minute to lead 10-6. Deepak Hooda scored with a successful raid in the 11th minute as Puneri Paltan trailed 7-10. Deepak Hooda scored with a two-point raid in the 13th minute to revive Puneri Paltan.Rajesh Mondal scored his first raid point in the 15th minute as Puneri Paltan leveled the match at 12-12. Puneri Paltan ended the first half strongly as they inflicted an all-out in the 19th minute to lead 18-12. Puneri Paltan went into the break leading 20-13. Patna Pirates defence had a half to forget as they scored just one point in the first half. Pardeep Narwal scored 10 raid points in the first half whereas Deepak Hooda got nine for Puneri Paltan.Puneri Paltan sent Pardeep Narwal to the bench in the 22nd minute to lead 21-13. Vijay scored with a crucial do-or-die raid in the 24th minute as Patna Pirates trailed 15-21. Suresh Kumar scored with a two-point raid in the 25th minute as Puneri Paltan led 23-16.The game was slipping from Patna’s hands as Puneri Paltan defence kept Narwal and Monu Goyat out of the match for long periods of the second half. Puneri Paltan led 28-18 in the 32nd minute and were on the verge of inflicting another all out.Patna Pirates forced a super tackle and then scored with a two-point raid in a minute to trail 22-28 in the 34th minute. Pardeep Narwal made a super raid and scored four points in the 35th minute as Patna Pirates trailed 28-29. Patna Pirates inflicted an all-out in the 36th minute to lead 31-30. Patna Pirates sent back Deepak Hooda to the bench in the 37th minute to lead 33-31. Both teams were awarded a technical point in the 38th minute as Patna Pirates led 34-32.Pardeep Narwal scored with a do-or-die-raid as Patna Pirates led 35-32 in the 39th minute. Patna Pirates inflicted an all-out in the 40th minute as they won 42-32.