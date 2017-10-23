Patna Pirates Outclass Haryana Steelers 69-30, Pardeep Sets Record

Patna Pirates ace Pardeep Narwal put in a commanding raid performance to rewrite the history books as Patna crushed Haryana Steelers 69-30 to win the second eliminator of Vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 5.Narwal scored 34 points – most by any raider in the history of Pro Kabaddi -- and became the first man to reach 300 raid points in Season 5.It was a rather embarrassing defeat for Haryana Steelers as they couldn’t keep up with Narwal’s brilliant performance. Patna Pirates also recorded most points scored by any team in season 5 of Pro Kabaddi. Haryana’s fancied defence led by Surender Nada and Mohit Chhillar buckled under pressure as they could score just three tackle points.Monu Goyat made a superb start as he came up with a super raid in the second minute to give Patna Pirates 4-1 lead. Haryana Steelers tied the match at 4-4 in the fifth minute as they scored a raid and tackle point. Pardeep Narwal scored his first raid point in the sixth minute as Patna Pirates led 5-4. Haryana defence sent Pardeep Narwal to the bench in the 10th minute as they trailed 6-7.Monu Goyat scored his sixth raid point in the 13th minute as Patna Pirates led 10-7. Haryana Steelers scored a bonus point in the 16th minute to trail 8-13. Prashanth Kumar Rai scored with a two-point raid in the 17th minute as Haryana Steelers trailed 10-13. Patna Pirates failed to inflict an all out on three occasions but led 15-11 in the 18th minute. Patna Pirates inflicted an all out in the 19th minute to lead 19-14. Pardeep Narwal scored nine raid points in the first half as Patna Pirates led 22-15 at the break.Patna Pirates led 24-16 in the 22nd minute as Pardeep Narwal attained a super 10. Surender Nada got a two-point raid in the 24th minute as Haryana Steelers trailed 19-26. Haryana Steelers averted an all out on two occasions as Deepak Kumar Dahiya scored two raid points. Patna Pirates inflicted an all out in the 35th minute to lead 31-21.Pardeep Narwal made a two-point raid in the 27th minute as Patna Pirates led 35-21. Patna Pirates were running away with the match as their defence kept tackling Haryana raiders. The famed defence of Haryana was having a nightmare as they scored just two tackle points in 28 minutes. Patna Pirates inflicted another all out in the 31st minute as they led 42-23.Pardeep Narwal came up with a moment of brilliance in the 33rd minute as he took out six Haryana players in one raid as Patna Pirates led 52-25. He followed it up another two-point raid as Patna Pirates inflicted an all out in the 38th minute to lead 62-27.Pardeep Narwal came up with a brilliant super raid in the last minute as Patna Pirates thrashed Haryana Steelers 69-30.