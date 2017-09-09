Pro Kabaddi 2017: Haryana Steelers beat Bengaluru Bulls 38-31

Haryana Steelers recorded a comfortable 38-31 win over Bengaluru Bulls in Inter Zone Challenge Week of Pro Kabaddi League. Prashant Kumar Rai scored 16 points to lead Steelers to another victory. Bengaluru Bulls were in the match in the first half but couldn’t perform in the second half. Ajay Kumar scored 13 points for Bengaluru Bulls.Bengaluru Bulls made the better start in a tightly contested first half as they led 3-1 after four minutes. Ajay Kumar scored a raid point in the fifth minute as Bengaluru Bulls led 4-2. Haryana Steelers scored a tackle point to level the match at 5-5 after nine minutes. Ajay Kumar scored with a two-point raid as it was 7-5 in the favour of Bulls after 10 minutes.Prashanth Kumar Rai came up with a super raid as Haryana Steelers led 8-7 after 11 minutes. Both teams exchanged raid and tackle points to level the match at 11-11 after 15 minutes. Deepak Kumar Dahiya scored three points at Haryana Steelers led 14-12 in the 17th minute. Ajay Kumar made a successful raid as both teams went level at 14-14 at the end of the first half.Prashanth Kumar Rai scored a raid point in the 23rd minute as Haryana Steelers led 18-16. Haryana Steelers inflicted the first all out of the match in the next minute to lead 21-17. Haryana Steelers extended their lead to seven points to lead 24-17 after 27 minutes. Sunil Jaipal scored a raid point in the 29th minute as as Bulls trailed 20-25.Deepak Kumar Dahiya made a two-point raid as Haryana Steelers led 27-21. AN all out was inflicted by Haryana Steelers in the next minute as they led 31-22. Ajay Kumar scored raid points in the next few minutes to get Bengaluru Bulls back in the game as they trailed 26-32 after 35 minutes.Haryana Steelers didn’t relinquish their advantage in the last five minutes as they ran out comfortable winners. The match ended 38-31 in the favour of Haryana Steelers.