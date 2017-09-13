Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score: Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yodha

Sep 13, 2017 9:06 pm (IST)

Full-time: Ajay Thakur has completely changed the outcome of the match as he affects a super raid and wins three points in the dyring second of the match. Rishank then wins a touch point for UP but it is cancelled by Ajay who wins a touch point as well. Rishank wins a touch point in the last raid as well but the team falls short by one point. Tamil Thalaivas beat UP Yodha 34-33.