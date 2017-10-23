Pro Kabaddi 2017, Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers, Highlights: As It Happened
News18.com | October 23, 2017, 11:08 PM IST
Catch all the action from the 2nd Eliminator of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 between Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers on News18sports live blog.
Oct 23, 2017 10:29 pm (IST)
Pardeep ends with 34 points for the match as Patna Pirates beat Haryana Steelers 69-30. This is the second biggest defeat margin in the history of the Pro Kabaddi league.
Oct 23, 2017 10:27 pm (IST)
Patna have 65 points, and Pardeep has 30 points. Patna's score is a record in the competition, while Pardeep in the meanwhile has picked up 3 points on the super raid and he has gone onto 33 points for the game. An all time high in a game.
Oct 23, 2017 10:26 pm (IST)
Patna have picked up 38 points on the raid today, this even as Pardeep is inching towards this 30 point mark. Pardeep did not begin well but he has turned it on and Patna lead 63-27
Oct 23, 2017 10:25 pm (IST)
Another All Out in favour of Patna and against Haryana. Score 62-27 for Patna. There is less than a couple of minutes left.
Oct 23, 2017 10:24 pm (IST)
With that Pardeep has notched up 300 raid points in the Pro Kabaddi League
Oct 23, 2017 10:24 pm (IST)
Patna as good in attack and defence today. They have stopped yet another raid from Haryana. Patna lead 58-27 after Pardeep quickly adds a point.
Oct 23, 2017 10:22 pm (IST)
For once, Pardeep is unable to do what does best and has been stopped by Haryana. They steal a point, make it 55-27, but is it too late?
Oct 23, 2017 10:17 pm (IST)
Pardeep has added a couple of more points, and he is going for the record of 30 points in the game. There is just over 5 minutes left.
Oct 23, 2017 10:17 pm (IST)
Pardeep has just cleaned up the full Haryana team and he has clinched 8 points on one single raid. Patna has crossed the 50 mark. Score 52-26
Oct 23, 2017 10:14 pm (IST)
After Pardeep, now Monu makes it a Super 10 today. Patna still very much in the lead. Score 43-25
Oct 23, 2017 10:10 pm (IST)
Haryana Steelers have been all out again, a third time in this crucial game. Patna lead 42-23. The contest is all but over with less than 10 minutes to go.
Oct 23, 2017 10:09 pm (IST)
Careless by Surender Nada, and Monu picks up a lucky point. Patna have turned up to the party and lead 37-23
Oct 23, 2017 10:07 pm (IST)
Excellent defending by Patna as Deepak is gobled up in his raid attempt. Patna have raced into a 15 point lead. Patna remember are not known for their defence. Score 36-21
Oct 23, 2017 10:06 pm (IST)
With Haryana not being able to make successful raids, Patna have surged forward with a 33-21 lead. Things are looking bleak for Haryana.
Oct 23, 2017 10:04 pm (IST)
All out again are Haryana Steelers and Patna have opened up a 10 point lead. Patna lead 31-21
Oct 23, 2017 10:04 pm (IST)
Surender Nada pulls it back a wee bit for Haryana, he has struggled today against Pardeep and co. Pardeep in his next move shows great agility and gives Patna a 28-20 lead.
Oct 23, 2017 10:02 pm (IST)
Pardeep has two defenders to deal with and he comes away with the point as one would expect. Patna lead 26-17
Oct 23, 2017 10:01 pm (IST)
That was followed by a superb defending effort and Patna lead 24-16
Oct 23, 2017 10:00 pm (IST)
SUPER 10: Pardeep Narwal makes it a 16th Super 10 and gives Patna their 7 point cushion back
Oct 23, 2017 9:59 pm (IST)
Second half starts with Haryana on the attack, can they turn this 7 point deficit around? Prashanth picks up a raid point. Score 22-16
Oct 23, 2017 9:51 pm (IST)
Half Time: Patna Pirates lead Haryana Steelers 22-15
Oct 23, 2017 9:51 pm (IST)
Pardeep who has been in great form today, picks up another raid point taking him to 9 on the day. 1 short of a Super 10
Oct 23, 2017 9:49 pm (IST)
Vikas had his back to the wall and could not deliver. Haryana is all out and Patna have opened up a 5 point lead. Score 19-14
Oct 23, 2017 9:47 pm (IST)
Pardeep is on a roll here as he adds another point from another successful raid. With 3 minutes to go Patna lead 15-11.
Oct 23, 2017 9:47 pm (IST)
Patna looking a rather menacing side as Pardeep is slowly raking in the points. Another raid point. Patna lead 13-10
Oct 23, 2017 9:45 pm (IST)
The Patna Pirates who haven't been in the best form have a 4 point lead. Score 11-7
Oct 23, 2017 9:44 pm (IST)
Do or die raid for Patna and they have picked up a point and broken into a three point lead. Haryana have to dig deep to cut down the deficit. Wazir tried exactly that, but it was Patna who picked up the point by blocking him
Oct 23, 2017 9:43 pm (IST)
Bot sides are being watchful here, which has resulted in a low scoring half so far. Haryana on the attack now.
Oct 23, 2017 9:42 pm (IST)
Unsuccessful foray by Vikas, and Monu adds another point and Patna lead 9-7 with about 8 minutes left in the first half.
Oct 23, 2017 9:40 pm (IST)
Haryana hold on and keep Pardeep from taking a point. Patna lead 7-6