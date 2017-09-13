GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Pro Kabaddi 2017: Tamil Thalaivas Beat UP Yodha 34-33

News18.com | September 13, 2017, 9:08 PM IST
Catch all the live action of the Pro Kabaddi 2017 match between Tamil Thalaivas and UP Yodha through our live blog.
Sep 13, 2017 9:06 pm (IST)

Full-time: Ajay Thakur has completely changed the outcome of the match as he affects a super raid and wins three points in the dyring second of the match. Rishank then wins a touch point for UP but it is cancelled by Ajay who wins a touch point as well. Rishank wins a touch point in the last raid as well but the team falls short by one point. Tamil Thalaivas beat UP Yodha 34-33.

Sep 13, 2017 9:01 pm (IST)

Nitin Tomar then affects a super raid and he wins three points for his team to take UP into the lead again. Ajay Thakur then makes it a one point game after winning a touch point. UP lead 31-30.

Sep 13, 2017 8:53 pm (IST)

RIshank Devadiga is taken out and it is a super tackle by the Thalaivas and they go into the lead for the first time in the match with just four mins to go. Thalaivas lead 29-28.

Sep 13, 2017 8:48 pm (IST)

A flurry of unsuccessful raids by both the teams. Nitin Tomar is taken out first and then, Thaliavas' Thivakaran and Ajay Thakur bite the dust. Rishank is then caught by the Thalaivas in the next raid. UP lead 26-23.

Sep 13, 2017 8:45 pm (IST)

Rishank is once again caught by the Thalaivas and Ajay Thakur wins a touch point in the next raid as Thalaivas are cutting down the UP lead in stunning style. With 10 mins to go in the match, UP lead 23-20.
 

Sep 13, 2017 8:40 pm (IST)

Nitin Tomar is brought down crashing in the second half and it is a super tackle by the Thalaivas. Rishank is also caught by the defenders and Thalaivas have made a strong start in the second half. Tomar then wins a point in the next raid, and UP follow it with catching hold of Dong Geon Lee. UP lead 22-17.

Sep 13, 2017 8:27 pm (IST)

Half-time: Flurry of raid points at the end of the half as Nitin Tomar wins two points for UP in two back to back raids, while Prapanjan wins one and Vineet wins one for Thalaivas. UP lead 18-12 at half time.

Sep 13, 2017 8:22 pm (IST)

Prapanjan is once again brought down crashing by the defenders and UP continue to do well. But Thalaivas then catch hold of Surender Singh to cut short the lead. Ajay Thakur and K Prapanjan win raid points in Thalaivas next two raids as they enter double figures. UP lead 17-11.

Sep 13, 2017 8:17 pm (IST)

Thalaivas Ajay Thakur is brought down crashing and his bad run in the first half continues. But Thalaivas hit back by bringing down UP raider Rishank as well. Prapanjan then affects a super raid and wins three points for the Thalaivas. UP lead 14-8.

Sep 13, 2017 8:15 pm (IST)

Bhavani Rajput is the last man standing and he is taken down during the raid and UP win three points. Rajput before going down managed to win a bonus point. Thalaivas' Ajay Thakur and K Prapanjan win points off their respective raids to cut down Yodha lead. But UP defenders manage to bring down Prapanjan and Rishank in Thalaivas' next two raids. UP lead 12-4.

Sep 13, 2017 8:09 pm (IST)

Nitin Tomar wins a touch point and a bonus point in his first raid for UP Yodha. Then Rishank Devadiga increases the lead with a touch point. K Prapanjan then is brought down by the UP defenders. While Nitin Tomar once again wins a touch point and UP take a 5-0 lead early on.

Sep 13, 2017 8:03 pm (IST)

TOSS: Tamil Thalaivas have won the toss and they have opted for the right hand side of the court.

Sep 13, 2017 6:47 pm (IST)

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match between Tamil Thalaivas and UP Yodha through our live blog.

