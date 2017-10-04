Pro Kabaddi 2017: UP Yoddha Edge Tamil Thalaivas 37-33

UP Yoddha beat Tamil Thalaivas 37-33 in the Pro Kabaddi Season 5. It was an all-round effort from UP Yoddhas as they remain on course for qualifying to the super playoffs. With another defeat, Tamil Thalaivas hopes of making it to the super playoffs have all but evaporated.UP Yoddha are third in Zone B with 54 points from 19 matches. Tamil Thalaivas are rooted to the bottom of the table with 34 points from 18 matches.The star for UP Yoddha was its captain Nitin Tomar who conducted 22 raids and got 12 points for his team. In this match, three players were able to complete their Super Ten in raiding.The three were led by Nitin and the other two were the Tamil Thalaivas captain, Ajay Thaur and his team-mate, K Prapanjan.The way in which Prapanjan supported his captain Ajay Thakur the U P captain, Nitin Tomar got excellent support from his player, Rishank Devadiga. Ajay was tackled in a raid in the dying moments of the game and this finished all chances of Tamil Tamil Thalaivas to win the match.UP Yodhha was able to inflict All Out on two occasions and this helped it to increase its lead. At the end of half time, U P Yodhha had a lead of only five points against Tamil Tamil Thalaivas. At the end of the first half the score was 20- 15 in favour of U P Yodhha.The U P team made the lead 16 -12 in its favour when it inflicted an All Out on Tamil Tamil Thalaivas in the 16th minute. One highlight of the first half was that K Prapanjan did well for the Tamil Tamil Thalaivas and gave good support to his captain, Ajay Thakur.In this half, the U P Yodhha captain, Nitin Tomar and his Tamil counterpart, Ajay Thakur both got seven points each.