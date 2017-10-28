Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Final, Live Updates, Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Fortunegiants

Catch all the action of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 final between Patna Pirates and Gujarat Fortunegiants through our live blog.



Preview:



After three months of thrilling action, the Pro Kabaddi Season 5 has reached its culmination with the Gujarat Fortunegiants taking on defending champions Patna Pirates in the summit clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium. The Gujarat side convincingly seized their position in the finals of the league by achieving a 42-17 victory against Bengal Warriors in the first qualifier in Mumbai. Patna continued their staggering form on the back of skipper Pardeep Narwal's juggernaut, defeating Bengal 47-44 here on Thursday. Pardeep clinched a total of 23 raid points in the second qualifier.



Addressing reporters ahead of the crucial final, Gujarat captain Fazel Atrachali said: "This has been a special season of Pro Kabaddi for me, to lead a new team and establish its position in the league.We have played as one, where everyone had amazing synergy with each other and successfully overcame the language barrier. We'll use the same strategy in the finals with our eyes on the prize!



Gujarat coach Manpreet Singh said he is looking forward to an electrifying final. "A strong strategy is the key to success in any sport. And that is a mantra that each team member of the Gujarat Fortunegiants follows. It a matter of pride that the team has reached the finals in our first year in the league. Led by the dynamic Fazel Atrachali, Gujarat Fortunegiants have displayed great team work, and strong sportsmanship. We have to now focus on winning the final."



On the other hand, a confident Patna skipper Pardeep Narwal said: "We started this season with only one goal in mind, to complete a hat-trick of titles for Patna Pirates. The journey has been great so far and I appreciate the effort put in by each and every member of the team, day in and day out. It's been a long and a fulfilling season for us with a lot of positives."



Patna coach Ram Mehar Singh on his part said: "Belief is all we started this season of Pro Kabaddi with. With back to back wins in Season 3 and 4, the pressure on us to perform was immense. I really appreciate the way this young team has come through in such a high intensity environment and performed to their fullest. Pardeep has been a revelation in the way he has led from the front with phenomenal performances throughout the season. Our eyes are firmly set on the title now and nothing less than a victory will satisfy the Pirates now," he added.

Oct 28, 2017 8:49 pm (IST) Mahendra gets caught by Patna defence as they grab him by his ankle. It's 31-26.

Oct 28, 2017 8:46 pm (IST) Vijay comes for a do-or-die raid, and he scores. Gujarat commits a costly error at this juncture of the match. Just a four-point lead for Patna at 30-26.

Oct 28, 2017 8:44 pm (IST) Mahendra uses his wide reach and gets a touch point. It's 29-26.

Oct 28, 2017 8:43 pm (IST) Monu misses the 30-second time limit and concedes a point to Gujarat. They are just four points adrift Patna. It's 29-25.

Oct 28, 2017 8:42 pm (IST) Patna is going strength to strength. They get a tackle point. Pardeep is then caught by Gujarat defence. Patna still in lead at 29-23.

Oct 28, 2017 8:40 pm (IST) Pardeep follows it up with a bonus point. Sachin gets a touch point too. It's 28-22.

Oct 28, 2017 8:39 pm (IST) And now Patna inflict an all-out on Gujarat to go with a tackle point. Patna lead 27-21.

Oct 28, 2017 8:39 pm (IST) Rohit goes for a bonus point, and he gets it. Pardeep gets two points, as Rohit steps out of the mat. It's 24-20.

Oct 28, 2017 8:38 pm (IST) Pardeep comes, and takes on Gujarat defence to get another point. Patna lead 22-19.

Oct 28, 2017 8:38 pm (IST) Pardeep comes, and takes on Gujarat defence to get another point. Patna lead 22-19.

Oct 28, 2017 8:35 pm (IST) Mahendra Rajput comes in for Gujarat. He starts with an empty raid in the second half. Rajput then follows i up with a one point raid, as he touches the defender on the left. It's 21-19.

Oct 28, 2017 8:27 pm (IST) Half-time: Make it three. Patna get another tackle point and Patna lead Gujarat 21-18. This lead is inconsequential though, as both the teams have it in them to cover the lead anytime they want.

Oct 28, 2017 8:25 pm (IST) Pardeep gets another point in the dying moments of the first-half. It's 20-18 for Patna.

Oct 28, 2017 8:24 pm (IST) Pardeep is now striking form. He gets another point. And then it is followed by a point by Patna defence. Gujarat on the other hand gets a bonus. It's 19-18 for Patna.

Oct 28, 2017 8:23 pm (IST) Sachin gets out of Jaipdeep's ankle-hold. It's 17-17 right now.

Oct 28, 2017 8:22 pm (IST) Monu touches the bonus line. That was a point in between all the Gujarat defenders. Monu asks for a touch on Fazel. And he gets the point. It's 17-16 for Patna.

Oct 28, 2017 8:20 pm (IST) And Pardeep arrives here. He gets a three point super raid, and that also means an all out for Gujarat. That makes the scores level. It's 15-15.

Oct 28, 2017 8:19 pm (IST) Monu comes and sneaks a point from Gujarat. Sachin, for Gujarat, returns with a bonus point. It's 15-10.

Oct 28, 2017 8:18 pm (IST) Sukesh comes for a do-or-die raid. But Patna defence finally comes strong, and pounce on Sukesh. This could be a match defining moment. It's 14-9 for Gujarat.

Oct 28, 2017 8:17 pm (IST) Monu comes with an empty raid. Vijay on the other hand gets a point as the defender tries to grab him by his ankle. It's 14-8 for Patna.

Oct 28, 2017 8:15 pm (IST) Patna need to take it one point at a time. Patna gets a touch point in the meantime. It's 14-7.

Oct 28, 2017 8:14 pm (IST) Pardeep comes, and he gets conquered. That is ordinary stuff by the best raider of the tournament. It's 13-6.

Oct 28, 2017 8:13 pm (IST) In a do-or-die raid, Monu is caught by Gujarat again. That is poor stuff by Patna. It's 11-5.

Oct 28, 2017 8:12 pm (IST) Patna coming up with another empty raid. He will pickup slowly. Second half has always been a strong point for Patna. Gujarat lead 10-5.

Oct 28, 2017 8:10 pm (IST) Monu Goyat gets a raid point after sometime. His team needs better efforts from him and Pardeep. It's 9-5.

Oct 28, 2017 8:09 pm (IST) And It's time for Sukesh to get a raid point. That also means an all out for Patna. They lead 9-3.

Oct 28, 2017 8:08 pm (IST) Gujarat leaping ahead. Sachin gets a touch point. That makes it 5-2.

Oct 28, 2017 8:06 pm (IST) Pardeep gets a rare unsuccessful raid. That makes it 4-2 for Gujarat.

Oct 28, 2017 8:06 pm (IST) Woah. That's a super raid by Rakesh Narwal. In the first few minutes of the game, that is brilliant stuff. It's 3-2 for Gujarat.