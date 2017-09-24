Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors Highlights: As It Happened

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017, today's first match is between Bengal Warriors and Tamil Thalaivas.
Sep 24, 2017 9:08 pm (IST)
Ajay Thakur steals 2 points right at the end with a raid. Tamil Thalaivas dramatically beat Bengal Warriors 33-32
Sep 24, 2017 9:04 pm (IST)
Ajay Thakur's successful raids reduces deficit for Thalaivas to 1 point. Score 32-31 with seconds left
Sep 24, 2017 9:01 pm (IST)
Maninder picks up 2 very crucial points in the dying minutes. Score 32-29 to Bengal Warriors.
Sep 24, 2017 8:59 pm (IST)
Extremely close battle to the end here between Bengal Warriors and Tamil Thalaivas. Score 30-29 with less than 3 minutes to go
Sep 24, 2017 8:58 pm (IST)
More points for Maninder as he negates Ajay Thakur's raid. Score 30-28
Sep 24, 2017 8:57 pm (IST)
Maninder has notched up his 10th raid point of the night. Bengal lead 29-27
Sep 24, 2017 8:57 pm (IST)
Ajay Thakur ensuring Tamil Thalaivas stay in the game. Gets his raid in. Score 28-27
Sep 24, 2017 8:54 pm (IST)
Maninder gets in yet another raid, but Jang is kept at bay. Score 28-26 to Bengal Warriors
Sep 24, 2017 8:52 pm (IST)
Ajay Thakur completes his raid to cut down the deficit to two points for Thalaivas
Sep 24, 2017 8:50 pm (IST)
D Pradap is kept out by Bengal and then they complete the All Out to take the lead for the first time in the second half. Maninder adds a raid point quickly. Score 27-24
Sep 24, 2017 8:49 pm (IST)
Maninder Singh gets his raid spot on. Takes 2 points to cut the lead to 2 points. Score 24-22
Sep 24, 2017 8:45 pm (IST)
Bengal get in their tackle on Ajay Thakur to reduce the lead by a point. Score 24-20
Sep 24, 2017 8:44 pm (IST)
After a few empty raids, Vinod Kumar is tackled well by the Thalaivas. Lead stretched to 5 points
Sep 24, 2017 8:42 pm (IST)
Thalaivas slowly raking in the points. D Pradap gets his raid point to take the lead to 4 points. Score 23-19
Sep 24, 2017 8:41 pm (IST)
Tackle on Maninder by two Tamil Thalaiva players gives them 2 points. Score 22-19
Sep 24, 2017 8:40 pm (IST)
Maninder Singh takes another raid point for Bengal, and then they tackle Dong successfully, to take 2 points on the bounce. Score 20-19 to Thalaivas
Sep 24, 2017 8:38 pm (IST)
Team Review goes in favour of Tamil Thalaivas as Jang is tackled on his raid. Score 20-17 to the men in yellow
Sep 24, 2017 8:34 pm (IST)
Second half begins with an empty raid from Dong Geon Lee for the Tamil Thalaivas, but Maninder is able to pick up a point for Bengal. Score 18-16
Sep 24, 2017 8:26 pm (IST)
Half Time: Bengal Warriors down three points against Tamil Thalaivas. Score 18-15
Sep 24, 2017 8:24 pm (IST)
Quick and successful raid by Maninder. Bengal Warriors within 4 points of Thalaivas. Score 18-14
Sep 24, 2017 8:24 pm (IST)
Jang Lee can't get his raid right this time. Thalaivas lead by 5
Sep 24, 2017 8:23 pm (IST)
M Thivakaran makes a successful raid for the Tamil Thalaivas to make it a 4 point lead. But he has injured himself. Score 17-13
Sep 24, 2017 8:21 pm (IST)
Deepak Narwal is tackled again by the Tamil Thalaivas, who have now got a 3 point lead again. Score 16-13
Sep 24, 2017 8:20 pm (IST)
Crucial Team Review goes in favour of Bengal Warriors - Score 14-13
Sep 24, 2017 8:18 pm (IST)
But Bengal Warriors are back in it after a super raid by Deepak gets them 3 points.
Sep 24, 2017 8:17 pm (IST)
The men in yellow have raced away with a 5 point lead in this tight match. Score 14-9
Sep 24, 2017 8:16 pm (IST)
The Tamil Thalaivas have affected an all out against the Bengal Warriors. Lead 13-9
Sep 24, 2017 8:15 pm (IST)
Ajay Thakur makes it 10-8 to the Thalaivas with a successful raid.
Sep 24, 2017 8:14 pm (IST)
Jang gets his 3rd raid point for Bengal and the scores are 8-8 now with less than 10 minutes to go in the half.
Sep 24, 2017 8:13 pm (IST)
Deepak Narwal though fails to take his raid point and Thalaivas back in a slender lead. Score 8-7