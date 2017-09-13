Pro Kabaddi League 2017, Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yodha Highlights: As It Happened

Full-time: Ajay Thakur has completely changed the outcome of the match as he affects a super raid and wins three points in the dyring second of the match. Rishank then wins a touch point for UP but it is cancelled by Ajay who wins a touch point as well. Rishank wins a touch point in the last raid as well but the team falls short by one point. Tamil Thalaivas beat UP Yodha 34-33.
Catch all the live action of the Pro Kabaddi 2017 match between Tamil Thalaivas and UP Yodha through our live blog.
Nitin Tomar is brought down crashing in the second half and it is a super tackle by the Thalaivas. Rishank is also caught by the defenders and Thalaivas have made a strong start in the second half. Tomar then wins a point in the next raid, and UP follow it with catching hold of Dong Geon Lee. UP lead 22-17.
Bhavani Rajput is the last man standing and he is taken down during the raid and UP win three points. Rajput before going down managed to win a bonus point. Thalaivas' Ajay Thakur and K Prapanjan win points off their respective raids to cut down Yodha lead. But UP defenders manage to bring down Prapanjan and Rishank in Thalaivas' next two raids. UP lead 12-4.
