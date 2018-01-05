Usain Bolt to Train 16-Year-Old Boy from New Delhi Slum in Jamaica

Imagine getting a chance to train with the best sprinter of all time, Usain Bolt. India’s Nisar Ahmed who is 16 years old and is the son of a rickshaw puller has been afforded this glorious chance. Nisar has been selected to train at Usain Bolt's club - Racers Track Club in Kingston, Jamaica.The young boy, who currently resides in a 10 by 10 feet shack in the national capital of India will, along with 14 others be part of a training camp at the home of the most decorated sprinter in Jamaica."I am very excited to travel to Jamaica for training. I will learn there and one day will win a medal for the county. My father is a rickshaw puller and most of what he earns goes on me,” Nisar told The Daily Express."I want to meet the Sports Minister so that I can ask him for support. I am sure if I will get the support I will do well. I am also training for Commonwealth Games trials and hope I will qualify."The young boy who was handpicked by his coach Surendar Singh, said that the Nisar was ‘extremely talented.’The coach added that, "Nisar has amazing talent. I have seen him improving day by day and the way he started his career is truly an example."Getting an opportunity to go to Jamaica is the biggest thing for him. I hope he will do well."He used to run in bare-feet. I trained him but with his talent, I realised he needed proper training."Nisar who, recently clinched the Under 16 national record in the 100 metres with a time of 10.85 seconds at the 33rd National Junior Athletics Championships in November began training under Singh’s tutelage in 2013.