News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
Usain Bolt to Train 16-Year-Old Boy from New Delhi Slum in Jamaica
Imagine getting a chance to train with the best sprinter of all time, Usain Bolt. India’s Nisar Ahmed who is 16 years old and is the son of a rickshaw puller has been afforded this glorious chance. Nisar has been selected to train at Usain Bolt's club - Racers Track Club in Kingston, Jamaica.
Usain Bolt. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Imagine getting a chance to train with the best sprinter of all time, Usain Bolt. India’s Nisar Ahmed who is 16 years old and is the son of a rickshaw puller has been afforded this glorious chance. Nisar has been selected to train at Usain Bolt's club - Racers Track Club in Kingston, Jamaica.
The young boy, who currently resides in a 10 by 10 feet shack in the national capital of India will, along with 14 others be part of a training camp at the home of the most decorated sprinter in Jamaica.
"I am very excited to travel to Jamaica for training. I will learn there and one day will win a medal for the county. My father is a rickshaw puller and most of what he earns goes on me,” Nisar told The Daily Express.
"I want to meet the Sports Minister so that I can ask him for support. I am sure if I will get the support I will do well. I am also training for Commonwealth Games trials and hope I will qualify."
The young boy who was handpicked by his coach Surendar Singh, said that the Nisar was ‘extremely talented.’
The coach added that, "Nisar has amazing talent. I have seen him improving day by day and the way he started his career is truly an example.
"Getting an opportunity to go to Jamaica is the biggest thing for him. I hope he will do well.
"He used to run in bare-feet. I trained him but with his talent, I realised he needed proper training."
Nisar who, recently clinched the Under 16 national record in the 100 metres with a time of 10.85 seconds at the 33rd National Junior Athletics Championships in November began training under Singh’s tutelage in 2013.
The young boy, who currently resides in a 10 by 10 feet shack in the national capital of India will, along with 14 others be part of a training camp at the home of the most decorated sprinter in Jamaica.
"I am very excited to travel to Jamaica for training. I will learn there and one day will win a medal for the county. My father is a rickshaw puller and most of what he earns goes on me,” Nisar told The Daily Express.
"I want to meet the Sports Minister so that I can ask him for support. I am sure if I will get the support I will do well. I am also training for Commonwealth Games trials and hope I will qualify."
The young boy who was handpicked by his coach Surendar Singh, said that the Nisar was ‘extremely talented.’
The coach added that, "Nisar has amazing talent. I have seen him improving day by day and the way he started his career is truly an example.
"Getting an opportunity to go to Jamaica is the biggest thing for him. I hope he will do well.
"He used to run in bare-feet. I trained him but with his talent, I realised he needed proper training."
Nisar who, recently clinched the Under 16 national record in the 100 metres with a time of 10.85 seconds at the 33rd National Junior Athletics Championships in November began training under Singh’s tutelage in 2013.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: Moments That Defined 2017 For the Diva
- Nokia 6 (2018) Launched: Price, Specifications, Features And What's New
- A Look At Deepika Padukone's Most Experimental Fashion Choices; See Pics
- Dutt Biopic Starring Ranbir Kapoor to Release on June 29
- Sunny Deol to Star in the Debut Film of Dimple Kapadia's Nephew Karan Kapadia