Vijender Singh vs Ernest Amuzu, Highlights: As It Happened

Catch all the updates from Vijender Singh's bout against Ernest Amuzu on News18Sports live blog.



Preview: His unbeaten run notwithstanding, Indian boxing star Vijender Singh is not taking anything for granted as he gears up to defend his WBO Asia Pacific and Oriental titles against Ghana's Ernest Amuzu here on Friday. The 32-year-old would be squaring off against Amuzu in a Super Middleweight clash. "It is a matter of just one good punch and the bout is decided. Many a times we have seen that lower-ranked boxers defeat their much higher-rated rivals. I am not taking anything easy," Vijender said on the eve of the fight. "It is often said that everything is fair in love and war this bout is also like a war. If his morale is down I would be happy," he added. Vijender also spoke about being challenged by British star Amir Khan despite the fact that the two boxers are in altogether different weight categories. Khan competes in the light welterweight division and his decision of jumping to even welterweight had ended in a knockout loss. Vijender, on the other hand, is placed even higher at super middleweight. But the Indian nonetheless is not averse to a contest if it ever becomes practically possible. "I have heard enough of challenges he has been throwing to me. I feel we should now face each other. I am willing to take him on and would like to fight against him next year," he said. Khan is a former Olympic silver-medallist and has been former light welterweight world champion in the pro circuit.

Dec 23, 2017 10:03 pm (IST) Vijender Singh wins the bout by Unanimous Points Decision. Beats Ernest Amuzu to make it 10 wins in a row.

Dec 23, 2017 9:59 pm (IST) End of the bout. Time for the results.

Dec 23, 2017 9:59 pm (IST) Vijender has been impeccable in defense and has timed his attacks well against Ernest Amuzu.

Dec 23, 2017 9:58 pm (IST) Vijender continues to throw the left jabs at Amuzu who has taken quite a pounding in Jaipur tonight. Vijender has moved well to duck at the punches thrown at him by Amuzu but he has ensured he kept his attack going well.

Dec 23, 2017 9:56 pm (IST) One round to go, Vijender has been brilliant against Amuzu. The Ghanian has had to use all his experience to keep Vijender from winning the bout too easily.

Dec 23, 2017 9:54 pm (IST) Vijender gets in a few more punches with a good combination to push Amuzu to the ropes. Amuzu has been completely out boxed by Vijender.

Dec 23, 2017 9:53 pm (IST) Amuzu takes a quick time out and tries to attack Vijender again. But Vijender's defense is very tight and Amuzu is yet to have an impact on his opponent.

Dec 23, 2017 9:51 pm (IST) Vijender gets in a few punches at Amuzu who is repeatedly getting backed into the corner. At the end of the 8th round, Vijender definitely has the advantage as Amuzu has been kept silent and made to retreat.

Dec 23, 2017 9:50 pm (IST) Vijender using the left jab well to start his attack before landing a few more punches and keeping his distance. Amuzu has to do something outstanding to fight back.

Dec 23, 2017 9:47 pm (IST) Vijender lands the big right and left and he has Amuzu in a corner literally. Vijender knows he has his opponents measure. After a cagey start to the bout, Vijender has settled in excellently while Amuzu hasn't had much of an effect on the judges or his opponent

Dec 23, 2017 9:45 pm (IST) Amuzu is yet to land a telling punch on Vijender who has been taking the attack to him. Vijender's height and long reach has worked well for him and he has dominated the pace of the bout brilliantly.

Dec 23, 2017 9:43 pm (IST) End of the 6th round, and Vijender has been fantastic as the bout has progressed. He has pushed Amuzu onto the back foot with a few powerful blows and combination of jabs and cuts. Amuzu has literally been pushed into the corner by Vijender

Dec 23, 2017 9:41 pm (IST) Vijender lands a flurry of punches as he ups the aggression. Amuzu is taking quite a beating in the sixth round. Vijender increased the tempo and Amuzu was not able to land his punches.

Dec 23, 2017 9:40 pm (IST) The bout has moved into the second half and Vijender's left jab and cut are working well. Amuzu has been pushed into defensive mode.

Dec 23, 2017 9:39 pm (IST) Vijender started the fifth round brilliantly with a flurry of punches to push Amuzu back. The Ghanian though has fought back but Vijender is not letting him get ahead. All action fifth round where Vijender landed quite a few combinations of punches to keep himself in the drivers seat.

Dec 23, 2017 9:35 pm (IST) At the end of Round 4, Vijender has been better than his opponent Amuzu in terms of landing the point winning punches. Amuzu though has been solid defensively and has had to retreat more than he would probably have liked. Vijender has been good defensively too.

Dec 23, 2017 9:33 pm (IST) A good three punch move from Vijender earns him a few points against Amuzu. The Ghanian has not been able to get too much on Vijender.

Dec 23, 2017 9:31 pm (IST) Amuzu who is much older than Vijender is using his experience well to keep himself in the bout. Both boxers are being watchful of each other. Round 4 begins.

Dec 23, 2017 9:30 pm (IST) Series of powerful left jabs and hooks by Vijender has pushed Amuzu on the back foot in the third round.

Dec 23, 2017 9:29 pm (IST) Vijender dances around the ring, defends before throwing his punches in and giving Amuzu quite a hit. But both are wary of each other's finish. Vijender as expected leading with his left jab.

Dec 23, 2017 9:27 pm (IST) Round 3 begins. Both boxers are gradually building up the pace in the bout.

Dec 23, 2017 9:26 pm (IST) Vijender gets through Amuzu's defense with a right jab. He is ending the round well just like he did in the first round.

Dec 23, 2017 9:25 pm (IST) Vijender goes for a left jab, but does not follow it up. Amuzu takes his time to build through the attack. Vijender definitely having a better second round.

Dec 23, 2017 9:24 pm (IST) Vijender is holding a high guard against Amuzu who is definitely not going to get rolled over.

Dec 23, 2017 9:23 pm (IST) Round 2 begins

Dec 23, 2017 9:22 pm (IST) End of Round 1

Dec 23, 2017 9:22 pm (IST) Amuzu is taking the attack to Vijender slowly but surely. He has taken the defensive route initially against the Ghanian

Dec 23, 2017 9:21 pm (IST) Both boxers are being very cautious in the first round. Amuzu is trying to seize the initiative, but Vijender defends well.