Viswanathan Anand Beat World No 1 Magnus Carlsen, Stays Unbeaten in Riyadh
Former World Champion Viswanathan Anand has exacted sweet revenge for the 2013 World Championship defeat against World Number 1 Magnus Carlsen when he beat him at the World Rapid and Blitz Championship in Riyadh on Wednesday.
Viswanathan Anand playing against Magnus Carlsen (Getty Image)
Former World Champion Viswanathan Anand has exacted sweet revenge for the 2013 World Championship defeat against World Number 1 Magnus Carlsen when he beat him at the World Rapid and Blitz Championship in Riyadh on Wednesday. It was the ninth round match up, with Anand being on an unbeaten run.
The former World Number 1 played the contest with black pieces and started off on an aggressive note which caught Carlsen off guard.
Anand finished off the match in 34 moves to remain unbeaten in the competition after nine games. He has won five of them and drawn four.
Before taking on Carlsen, Anand drew against Vladimir Fedoseev and is currently in the lead with Vladimir Kramnik and Wang Hao.
Anand who lost his crown to Carlsen in 2013, will be happy to end an otherwise underwhelming year with a convincing win against one of his strongest rivals.
