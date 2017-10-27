News18 » Partner Content
SEBI Empowers Investors Through an Awareness Campaign
The campaign is being run in the public interest and focuses primarily on educating the novice investors, who might fall prey to unscrupulous manipulators.
In this file photo, the logo of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is pictured on the premises of its headquarters in Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters/Shailesh Andrade)
It is imperative for every investor to be aware of scams and have knowledge about the traps and pitfalls in the financial arena. With the increasing number of frauds and hoodwinking schemes being unearthed one after the other, it is essential to be well-versed with the probable dangers lurking around.
Financial markets are known to be unpredictable and there is seldom an opportunity that gives mindboggling returns in a relatively short span. Therefore, if a scheme sounds too good to be true, know that it probably is! In such a scenario, having done an exhaustive research and spreading investing awareness is beneficial for both- an individual investor at a micro level and also national economy by large.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), an autonomous regulator for the securities market in India, has initiated an investor awareness campaign which aims to make people more watchful and attentive to the hazards of following unsolicited tips from unverifiable or dubious sources while making decisions involving their hard earned money.
The campaign is being run in the public interest and focuses primarily on educating the novice investors, who might fall prey to unscrupulous manipulators. The idea is to spread awareness and guide them to deal with various traps like phishing. The larger purpose of SEBI’s campaign is to enable and empower investors by helping them make informed decisions. Debunking myths and warning people about the dangers of being duped by common cons are some of the themes being addressed under the campaign. More information on the same can be gathered from this link investor.sebi.gov.in.
SEBI also provides for a grievance redressal mechanism, along with tips and guidelines pertaining to primary and secondary markets, mutual funds, shares and debentures and more to ensure secure investing.
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and News18 doesn't hold any responsibility for the content
