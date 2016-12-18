Christmas Tree - Part 1
The modern Christmas tree tradition, though, is believed to have begun in Germany in the 18th century.It acquired popularity beyond Germany during the second half of the 19th century, at first among the upper classes.Martin Luther who is said to have first added lighted candles to an evergreen tree.
