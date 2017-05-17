IPL: Catching Them Young
We take a look at five youngsters who have impressed in the league so far this season and who look set for a bigger future.
More Podcasts
Santa Claus
Christmas Cards & Gifts - Part 2
Christmas Cards - Part 1
Christmas Tree - Part 2
Christmas Tree - Part 1
Christmas Decorations
Who Was Jesus? - Part 3
Who was Jesus - Part 2
Who was Jesus? - Part 1
Story of Jesus - Part 2
Story of Jesus - Part 1
Beginning of Christmas - Part 2
Beginning of Christmas - Part 1
Other Names of Christmas
What is the Origin of the Term "Christmas"?
The Festival of Christmas
Off Centre: Devdutt Pattanaik on Significance of D...
Off Centre: Yogendra Yadav on Swaraj India
Off Centre: Shoojit Sircar on His Cinema
Off Centre: Bezwada Wilson on Manual Scavenging
Off Centre: Jignesh Mevani on Dalits
Photogallery
Live TV
-
17 May, 2017 | Ireland Tri-Nation Series BAN vs NZ 257/950.0 overs 258/647.3 oversNew Zealand beat Bangladesh by 4 wickets
-
17 May, 2017 | Indian Premier League SRH vs KKR 128/720.0 overs 48/35.2 oversKolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets (D/L method)
-
16 May, 2017 | Indian Premier League RPS vs MI 162/420.0 overs 142/920.0 oversRising Pune Supergiant beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs
-
14 May, 2017 | Indian Premier League RCB vs DD 161/620.0 overs 151/1020.0 oversRoyal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Daredevils by 10 runs
-
14 May, 2017 | Indian Premier League KXIP vs RPS 73/1015.5 overs 78/112.0 oversRising Pune Supergiant beat Kings XI Punjab by 9 wickets