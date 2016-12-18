News18 » News » Podcast

Story of Jesus - Part 1

News18 Share :

The nativity of Jesus or birth of Jesus is described in the gospels of Luke and Matthew. The two accounts agree that Jesus was born in Bethlehem .In the days when Herod was king of Judea, God sent the angel Gabriel to Nazareth in Galilee to announce to a virgin named Mary, who was betrothed to a man named Joseph, that a child would be born to her and she was to name him Jesus

More Podcasts

Photogallery

Live TV

    © Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.