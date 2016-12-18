Who was Jesus - Part 2
The great majority of Christians worship Jesus as the incarnation of God the Son, the second of three persons of a Divine Trinity.
More Podcasts
Santa Claus
Christmas Cards & Gifts - Part 2
Christmas Cards - Part 1
Christmas Tree - Part 2
Christmas Tree - Part 1
Christmas Decorations
Who Was Jesus? - Part 3
Who was Jesus? - Part 1
Story of Jesus - Part 2
Story of Jesus - Part 1
Beginning of Christmas - Part 2
Beginning of Christmas - Part 1
Other Names of Christmas
What is the Origin of the Term "Christmas"?
The Festival of Christmas
Off Centre: Devdutt Pattanaik on Significance of D...
Off Centre: Yogendra Yadav on Swaraj India
Off Centre: Shoojit Sircar on His Cinema
Off Centre: Bezwada Wilson on Manual Scavenging
Off Centre: Jignesh Mevani on Dalits
Off Centre: Tarun Sagar on His Beliefs