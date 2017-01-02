10 Takeaways From PM Modi's Parivartan Rally

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed a massive Parivartan rally in Lucknow eyeing on upcoming UP Polls.

Addressing a huge rally in the city, Modi said it was imperative for Uttar Pradesh to develop for India to progress in every sense.

Ten pointers from Modi's Parivartan rally

1. UP governments till now has misused central funds to develop the state, development not a priority.

2. Grateful for the opportunity to serve up, karmbhoomi of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

3. This huge rally has made work easier for Political pandits, BJP WILL win UP after 14 years.

4. Bickering by political parties in UP making people suffer in UP.

5. Bitter rivals BSP and SP have united against me because I say remove corruption.

6. People need to rise above caste and creed to vote for development.

7. BJP only real alternative for the people of UP, all other parties not interested in developing the state.

8. The Opposition has become irrelevant.

9. Will uproot goodaism from UP.

10. Will never stop fight against black money and corruption.