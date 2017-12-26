10 Times Rajinikanth Gave Us a Hint Of His Political Philosophy Through His Film Dialogues

Rajinikanth has still not cleared the air. While the suspense over the superstar’s possible foray into politics continues, the star has promised that he will announce his decision on December 31.In a strong hint on his political entry, the superstar said, “God willing, I will enter politics”. So, assuming the superstar does enter politics, what will be his political philosophy? Here, we try deciphering it through his movie dialogues.* “Nan eppo varuven, epdi varuven ni theriyadhu, pana nan vara vendiya nerathila kandipa varuven”No one can say when or how I’ll come, but I will come at the right time* "Nan vanthuten ni sollu, thirimbi vanthiten ni sollu"Tell them I've arrived, tell them I've returned* "Nan vara vendiya neram vanthudichiu..nee poga vendiya neram nerungidichu"Time has come for me to lead, time has come for you to leave* "En vazhi, thani vazhi, marakathinga"My way is my own, never forget that* "Pera ketale, chumma adhiruthula"Don't you tremble when you hear my name?* "Nan Solrathayum seiven, sollathathayum seiven "-I’ll do what I say and I’ll do what I don’t say as well* "Andavan solran, Arunachalam seiyaran"God says, I follow* "Panni than kootama varum, singam single a varum"Only pigs come in groups, tiger comes alone* "Nan oru thadava sonna, nooru thadava sonna madiri"If I say something once, it means I've said that a 100 times* "Idhu Epdi Iruku"How is it?The actor has been giving out hints about his political entry for several months now, saying that he is hesitant about taking the plunge because he has already had some experience with politics in the past. We don’t know what a politician Rajinikanth will be like, but these are exciting times.