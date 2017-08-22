19 MLAs of Dinakaran Camp Meet Guv, Withdraw Support to AIADMK Govt

In a blow to the AIADMK merger architects, E Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam, 19 MLAs owing allegiance to sidelined party leader TTV Dinakaran told Governor Vidyasagar Rao on Tuesday that they don’t support the EPS government.The MLAs asked the governor to intervene as the government is technically in a minority without their support. It is not clear if they have conveyed their intention to bring in a no-confidence motion against the government in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.The MLAs had visited the Amma memorial on Monday evening and “meditated” for an hour. They raised pro-Sasikala slogans, while announcing that they will meet the governor at 10.00 am on Tuesday.The simple majority in the 234–member (effective strength) House requires 117 MLAs to form the government. While the AIADMK has 134 members, without the 19 with Dinakaran, the remaining strength, of the ruling faction goes down to 115.Sources said DMK Working President M K Stalin will seek a trust vote in the Assembly. Interestingly, EPS had won a floor test on February 18. This means a no-trust vote can be moved against him now, after the completion of six months.While the EPS and OPS factions of AIADMK came together on Monday, in a major show of strength, AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala is likely to be ousted from the party as this was one of the key demands of the OPS faction to join EPS’ government.Dinakaran and his MLAs have maintained that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister-elect Panneerselvam do not have the powers to evict Sasikala from the party.The political turmoil in Tamil Nadu, which seemed to have come to an end on Monday, with the dramatic merger of EPS and OPS factions, has taken a new turn with Tuesday’s development. Dinakaran has the exact number of MLAs needed to topple the AIADMK government in the state. All that they have to do is move a no-confidence motion against the government.