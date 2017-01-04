2017 Goa Assembly Polls: All You Need to Know

In Goa, the presence of Aam Aadmi Party has upset the conventional poll dynamics and the BJP as well. Here is a look at the politiconomics in the state:

GOA POLLS SCHEDULE:

Notification: Jan 11, 2017

Nomination: Jan 18, 2017

Scrutiny: Jan 19, 2017

Withdrawal of nomination: Jan 22, 2017

Election date: Feb, 4 2017

POPULATION IN 2011: 0.15 CRORE

ASSEMBLY SEATS: 40

PARTIES IN POWER: BJP, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party

CHIEF MINISTER: Laxmikant Parsekar

OTHER CONTENDERS: Congress, AAP, Goa Suraksha Manch

PARTY-WISE SEATS IN ASSEMBLY POLL 2012(TOTAL SEATS 40)

PARTY WON VOTE %

Bharatiya Janata Party 21 34.68%

Indian National Congress 9 30.78%

Maharashtrawadi Gomantak 3 6.72%

Goa Vikas Party 2 3.50%

Independent 5 16.67%

LOK SABHA RESULT 2014 (TOTAL SEATS 2)

PARTY WON VOTE %

Bharatiya Janata Party 2 54.12%

ISSUES LIKELY TO DOMINAT

- One of the issues that has come to the fore in the recent years is the cultural identity of goa. The population level has gone higher as people from other states such as Maharashtra and Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are migrating to the state.

- Another issue of major concern for the people of the state is the drug trade. The large number of casinos attract lots of illegal drug traders.

- There have also been talks of addressing the problem of dual nationality faced by goan people. These are some of the big challenges that will have to be tackled by the party that comes to power in Goa in 2017.

GOA ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2012 SUMMARY

- The last legislative assembly election in goa was held on 3 march, 2012. The result was declared on 6 march 2012. The Indian National Congress, led by Digambar Kamat, was defeated by Bharatiya Janata party-Maharashtrawadi Gomantak alliance. In the 40 seat assembly, Bharatiya Janata Party won 21 and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak won 3 seats. MLA Frances D'Souza, a roman catholic from Bharatiya Janata party won with the biggest margin of victory. Manohar Parrikar, the former chief minister, was sworn-in again as the new chief minister of the state. Following the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he moved to the union cabinet and Laxmikant Parsekar took over as the next chief minister.

KEY PLAYERS

- Laxmikant Parsekar

- Francis Dsouza

- Dayanand Mandrekar

- Ramesh Tawadkar

- Mahadev Naik

- Dilip Parulekar

- Milind Naik

- Pandurang

- Avertano Furtado

- Alina Saldanha

- Rajendra Arlekar