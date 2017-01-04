2017 Punjab Assembly Election: All You Need to Know

The Election Commission on Wednesday announced the date for Punjab Assembly polls. The election will be held in single phase on February 4.

Anti-incumbency

As the SAD-BJP combine completes two consecutive terms in the state, there is a palpable degree of anti-incumbency sentiment among voters. Though the Congress is the main opposition, voters are not open to seeing it as a favourable alternative.

Emergence of AAP in Punjab

Meanwhile, a third contender has been fast gaining ground in the state after a worthy performance in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The Aam Admi Party (AAP) got an encouraging response in Punjab when all four of its candidates won in their maiden elections. in fact, Punjab was the only state where the AAP won all the four seats it contested from.

Population in 2011: 2.77 crore

Assembly seats: 117

Parties in power: Shiromani Akali Dal, BJP

Chief Minister: Parkash Singh Badal

Other contenders: Congress, Aam Aadmi Party

Scheduled caste population in punjab is 31.94% of the total population

Party-wise seats in assembly poll 2012 (Total seats 117)

Party won vote %

- INC 46 40.09

- BJP 12 7.18

- SAD 56 34.73

- Independents 03 6.75

Lok Sabha result 2014 (total seats 13)

party won vote %

- BJP: 2 8.77%

- SAD: 4 26.37%

- AAP: 4 24.5%

- Cong: 3 33.19%

- BSP: 0 1.91%

Issues likely to dominate

- Demonetisation

- Dalit-related issues

- Drug problem:

- Law and order:

- Unemployment:

- Farmer suicides

Punjab population as per census 2011

- Total population: 2,77,43,338

- Sikhs: 1,95,92,387 (57.69%)

- Hindus: 1,06,78,138 (38.49%)

- Muslims (5,35,489) constitute 1.93% of the total population while Christians (3,48,230) are 1.26% of the total count in punjab.