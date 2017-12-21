2G Verdict: Swamy Blames Law Officers, Urges Modi to Fight Corruption

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on Thursday blamed law officers for the acquittal of those accused in the 2G spectrum case by a special CBI court and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take a lesson from this and fight corruption on a war footing.The government should challenge the verdict in the high court, Swamy said, asserting that it was not a setback."It's an aberration as law officers were not serious in fighting corruption," Swamy, who was one of the petitioners on whose plea a CBI probe was ordered in the 2G case, told reporters here.He alleged the case had been "derailed by the law officers" but added that it could be "put back on track again by involving honest lawyers"."I hope the prime minister takes a lesson from this. We must now fight corruption on a war footing," he said.Swamy had told PTI earlier on Thursday that the government had to file an appeal in the high court against the acquittal.He also tweeted to say the government must prove its bonafides by filing an immediate appeal.In the tweets, he referred to a case in which former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, along with her aide Sasikala Natarajan, was acquitted by the Karnataka High Court. The verdict was overruled earlier this year by the Supreme Court."Congis (sic) and Allies celebrated JJ HC acquittal. Then in SC got deflated. Same will be here," he said in the tweets.A special CBI court today acquitted all those accused in the 2G spectrum allocation scam cases.