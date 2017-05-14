7 Municipalities in West Bengal Vote Today After a Bitter Campaign

Kolkata: Seven municipalities, including four in the hills around Darjeeling, in West Bengal will vote on Sunday after a bitter campaign between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party-Gorkha Janamukti Morcha alliance.

In 2011, civic polls were not held in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Kurseong because not a single candidate had contested against Gorkha Janamukti Morcha. Mirik was the only constituency in the hills which saw contest on some of the wards. Even here GJM had won.

Speaking to News18, GJM secretary Roshan Giri said, “People in the Hills were cheated by the state government and I am sure that this time people will again vote for GJM for better civic amenities and for a separate Gorkhaland state.”

This time, TMC has formed an alliance with Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF) and tried to put up a fight against GJM-BJP alliance.

While GJM claimed it will repeat 2011-like victory on all four constituencies in the hills, sources said people were disenchanted with Bimal Gurung, face of GJM.

"People voted for GJM only for a separate Gorkhaland. Many people now believe that BJP is using GJM for its political interest. This time, there is a chance for other parties including GNLF and Harka Bahadur Chhetri's Jana Andolan Party (JAP) in Kalimpong," said a political observer.

Even Bimal Gurung has expressed concern over JAP’s immense popularity in Kalimpong. “The other concern is Independent candidates who will have a good impact on vote shares of all political parties, including GJM. In Darjeeling alone, 22 independents candidates have filed their nominations. In Kurseong and Mirik the figure is 10 each and in Kalimpong it is 26,” a GJM leader said.

TMC leaders claimed that this time it is not going to be an easy task for the GJM, especially in Mirik after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s decision to upgrade the block into a subdivision. Banerjee has also promised to consider granting land rights to the locals.

In a public rally, TMC general secretary Partha Chatterjee said, "People of Bengal will reject the communal politics of BJP and other opposition parties which are supporting the BJP. People in the Hills are complaining of poor civic amenities."

The seven municipal bodies which will vote today are: Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Kurseong and Mirik Notified Area Authority in the hills; besides Raiganj in North Dinajpur, Pujali in South 24-Parganas and Domkal in Murshidabad.

The BJP has not fielded any candidate in the hills because of its alliance with the GJM, but the party has campaigned aggressively in Raiganj, Pujali and Domkal.

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said, “TMC is exposed now and people trust the BJP. We are hopeful that people in Raiganj, Pujali and Domkal will give us a chance to serve them.”