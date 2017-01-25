95-year-old Woman Files Nomination From Agra Assembly Seat

Agra: A 95-year-old woman, perhaps the oldest candidate to file nomination papers, is one among 166 candidates who have entered the electoral fray for the nine assembly seats of Agra district which goes to the polls on February 11.

Jal Devi filed her papers from Khairagarh assembly seat, while her son Ram Nath Sikarwar also filed as an independent on Tuesday. She reached the Collectorate in a wheel chair escorted by her son and a lawyer.

Agra: 95-year-old Jal Devi standing as an independent candidate for upcoming UP assembly polls filed her nomination papers from Kheragarh pic.twitter.com/9VQ4Bu2EPI — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 25, 2017

Devi, who cannot even stand on her legs without support, is hopeful of fighting corruption and giving a new direction to development.

She won the last panchayat election with a record number of 13,000 votes from Jagner block.

The final picture will be clear after scrutiny on Wednesday. Agra south has the maximum number of candidates, 33, followed by Agra north for which 25 nomination papers were filed.