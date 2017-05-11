Aam Aadmi Party Live: AAP Workers Protest at EC Office Over 'EVM Tampering'

Suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kapil Mishra’s hunger strike for details of party leaders’ foreign visits has entered Day 2. The former Delhi water minister, who has accused CM and party chief Arvind Kejriwal of corruption, has promised more “revelations and announcements” today. The party, however, is not taking focus off the EVM ‘tampering’ row.
May 11, 2017 12:01 pm (IST)
Delhi transport minister Gopal Rai, along with AAP MLAs, is protesting at the Election Commission’s office in central Delhi against the alleged irregularities in EVMs. The AAP has blamed ‘tampered’ EVMs for its recent poll debacles.
May 11, 2017 11:43 am (IST)
AAP workers protest outside EC office over EVM tampering issue
May 11, 2017 11:35 am (IST)
An Aam Aadmi Party delegation is protesting outside the Election Commission over the EVM hacking row. The protest comes two days after party MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj “proved” EVM tampering using a prototype in the special session of Delhi Assembly.
May 11, 2017 11:15 am (IST)
Kapil Mishra also alleged that he was getting 'life threats from international numbers.' "I got the call from an international number, but I didn't respond to that, then I received a death threat on a Whatsapp message," he said.
May 11, 2017 10:31 am (IST)
It’s a very cowardly act. Police should increase the security of Kapil Mishra. It might be possible that Delhi gov can quell the rebelling voice of Kapil Mishra: Manoj Tiwari
May 11, 2017 9:32 am (IST)
I will continue to sit on hunger strike till details of international travel expenses of five AAP leaders are shared. On whose money they all went to foreign trip. People of Delhi are with me. Satyendar Jain will go to jail one day: Kapil Mishra
May 11, 2017 9:16 am (IST)
Today is the second day of my satyagaha. I have just asked for few details of foreign trips undertaken by AAP leaders…. A man attacked me yesterday. Police have arrested him and he is an AAP worker. He is also part of the Mohalla Clinic project,” says Kapil Mishra. The suspended AAP leader is scheduled to visit the Anti-Corruption Branch at noon. “I will make more revelations on Sunday,” he adds.
May 11, 2017 9:14 am (IST)
May 11, 2017 9:13 am (IST)
Kapil Mishra to make an important announcement at 9 am
May 11, 2017 8:41 am (IST)
Kapil Mishra was first removed as a Delhi minister and later suspended from the AAP after he levelled corruption allegations against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
May 11, 2017 8:31 am (IST)
Kapil Mishra began his hunger strike on Wednesday morning at his residence and threatened not to eat anything till Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal "reveals" who funded foreign trips of five AAP leaders in the last two years.
May 11, 2017 8:29 am (IST)
The man identified himself as an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) worker but the party firmly denied any links with him. After police revealed the name of the man as Ankit Bhardwaj, both AAP and Bharatiya Janata Party clashed over his political affiliation.
May 11, 2017 8:27 am (IST)
Sacked Water Minister Kapil Mishra's "satyagraha" fast to protest corruption in the AAP was on Wednesday marked by high drama as he was slapped by a young man.