LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Aam Aadmi Party Live: Opposition Guns for Kejriwal After Kapil Mishra's 'Expose'

News18.com | May 7, 2017, 1:21 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

In a bombshell allegation, Aam Aadmi Party leader Kapil Mishra says Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took Rs 2 crore “illegal cash” from city Health Minister Satyendra Jain. He made the charges at Rajghat a day after being sacked as the city’s water minister. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia says these are "baseless allegations".

Stay tuned for updates:

May 7, 2017 1:31 pm (IST)

May 7, 2017 1:15 pm (IST)

Ajay Makan addresses press on Kapil Mishra bomb:

* Makan demands probe on Kejriwal.

* All three issues on which AAP was formed have fallen flat now.

* Mishra is being removed because of incompetence.

* Allegations made by Mishra are serious

* No action was taken after Shunglu Committee report

 * ACB and CBI should lodge FIR immediately.

* Several AAP leaders are already faccing charges.

* 6 of 7 AAP leader are accused of graft.

* Kejriwal should resign

* Congress demands for signature campaign from Monday for 5 days and give to Kejriwal - a referendum of 10 lakh delh icitizens for kejriwal to quit

 


May 7, 2017 1:06 pm (IST)



May 7, 2017 1:05 pm (IST)

May 7, 2017 12:58 pm (IST)


Kapil Mishra speaks exclusively to Network18:


* Everybody in the party know that Satyendar Jain will go to jail. 

* We will see in next 8-10 days he will be making his way to jail.

* I don't know why the party is protecting Satyendar Jain.

* I don't know why Kejriwal ji is not confronting the media

* I was the only one in the party who was denied the fact that we lost elections due to EVM

* Satyendar handed 2 Crore to Kejriwal

* I was told by Satyendar that he had settled a land deal worth Rs 50 crore for Kejriwal's relative. 

* I won't switch to any other party. AAP is my party.

* I couldn't stay mum after I saw Jain-Kejriwal cash exchange.

 

 


May 7, 2017 12:48 pm (IST)



May 7, 2017 12:38 pm (IST)

Why isn't Kejriwal confronting media, tweets Kapil Mishra 



May 7, 2017 12:36 pm (IST)

Here’s a look at 10 big statements made by Kapil Mishra at Rajghat:

- I saw Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accept Rs 2 crore from Health Minister Satyendra Jain

- Jain told me he had settled land deals worth Rs 50 crore for Arvind Kejriwal’s relatives

- When I questioned him, Kejriwal told me that ‘such things happen in politics’

- I was sacked from the party after speaking out against corruption

- I have submitted all details to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal

- I want Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia to introspect how many times they have lied to the people of Delhi

- When we came across corruption in Punjab election funding, we thought Arvind Kejriwal didn’t know about it. We told him and kept waiting for him to react

- I was the only minister of the Delhi cabinet to not have any CBI inquiry against me. I even acted against former CM Sheila Dikshit the moment I took office

- I saw the cash last night and decided to speak out today. I am ready to give evidence to any investigating agency. I will also approach the anti-corruption bureau
- The day Satyendra Jain lands in jail, I will be proven right. Just wait and watch


May 7, 2017 12:33 pm (IST)

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Kapil Mishra's allegation

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Kapil Mishra's allegation

* Kapil Mishra's claims are baseless.

* Mishra was sacked due to water issues in Delhi.

* His allegations are not even worth responding.

* Allegations are so absurd.

* The allegations are without any facts.


May 7, 2017 12:31 pm (IST)

The day Satyendra Jain lands in jail, I will be proven right. Just wait and watch, says Kapil Mishra


May 7, 2017 12:25 pm (IST)

 

Ajay Makan on Kejriwal bribe charge

* Such charges not levelled for the first time.

* Its is unfortunate that no action is taken as of now.

* It is a very serious charge.

* Time is right to start investigation against CM


May 7, 2017 12:21 pm (IST)


Kapil Mishra says he saw Satyendra Jain pay ₹2 crore to Kejriwal, alleges that Arvind Kejriwal accepted bribe at his house.



May 7, 2017 12:16 pm (IST)

Jain had told me that he settled land deals worth Rs 50 crore for Kejriwal's relative, alleges Kapil Mishra. 

 


May 7, 2017 12:14 pm (IST)

Congress leader Sharmishta on Kapil Mishra's allegations against Kejriwal:

*We will take up the issue and reach out to the people of Delhi

*We seek for a thorough probe into the allegation made by Mishra


May 7, 2017 12:08 pm (IST)

BJP's reaction on Kapil Mishra's allegation

* Now we can understand why Kejriwal was protesting against demonetisation.

* AAP left with no moral rights to run its government

* Arvind Kejriwal should dissolve his cabinet and call for fresh elections

* Kejriwal should resign as Delhi CM

* We will ask the people of Delhi to decide on Kejriwal's fate.


May 7, 2017 12:04 pm (IST)

I will not quit from AAP, says Kapil Mishra


May 7, 2017 12:03 pm (IST)


After I saw Kejriwal taking cash from Jain, I couldn't keep quiet after that... I am ready to give evidence to all possible investigation agencies (CBI, ACB): Mishra


May 7, 2017 12:00 pm (IST)

When I questioned Kejriwal about the money that he took from Jain he said lots of things in politics cannot be explained, says Kapil Mishra


May 7, 2017 11:58 am (IST)

I was shocked to see Kejriwal taking Rs 2 crore from Satyendra Jain at his residence on Friday, says Kapil Mishra


May 7, 2017 11:57 am (IST)


I can't get more direct than this, says Kapil Mishra


May 7, 2017 11:55 am (IST)

I was removed after I spoke out against corruption, not speaking out after being removed. I have told LG about all corruption cases, says Kapil Mishra


May 7, 2017 11:54 am (IST)


Kapil Mishra asks whether Arvind Kejriwal was lying all the while


May 7, 2017 11:53 am (IST)


I am the sole minister in the entire cabinet ministry against whom there is no CBI case... I have raised the corruption issue earlier aswell, says Kapil Mishra


May 7, 2017 11:52 am (IST)


Now the time has come to clean corruption from this party, says Kapil Mishra


May 7, 2017 11:51 am (IST)

Kapil Mishra addresses media at Rajghat


May 7, 2017 11:49 am (IST)

Kapil Mishra reaches Rajghat; To brief the media shortly to "expose" the involvement of certain AAP leaders in an alleged 'Water scam'



May 7, 2017 11:48 am (IST)
After Kapil Mishra sacked, Kumar Vishwas Vows Another Movement
May 7, 2017 11:34 am (IST)

Kapil Mishra reaches Rajghat


May 7, 2017 11:33 am (IST)

I will name him after taking blessings from Bapu, says Kapil Mishra. He has left for Rajghat along with his wife. Mishra had on Saturday said he was ousted from Arvind Kejriwal’s cabinet for trying to expose AAP leaders in an alleged water scam.


May 7, 2017 11:33 am (IST)

I will name him after taking the blessings from bapu (Mahatama Gandhi), says Kapil Mishra


May 7, 2017 11:18 am (IST)

I will name 'HIM' after taking blessings from Bapu, says Kapil Mishra. He has left for Rajghat along with his wife. Mishra had on Saturday said he was ousted from Arvind Kejriwal’s cabinet for trying to expose AAP leaders in an alleged water scam.


May 7, 2017 11:11 am (IST)

My son is surrounded by corrupt men, says Mishra's mother


May 7, 2017 11:10 am (IST)

Arvind Kejriwal is trying to hide graft... We hope that Mishra will retaliate against his outser, says BJP 


May 7, 2017 10:58 am (IST)

Kapil Mishra posts a cryptic tweet after meeting Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at his residence.



May 7, 2017 10:00 am (IST)

Kumar Vishwas has reached Arvind Kejriwal's residence... AAP to hold a press conference at 11:30 am 


May 7, 2017 9:57 am (IST)

“Wait till 11:30am… will let you know at Rajghat. I will remove all waste material from the party. I am the founder member of AAP, will always remain with the party,” Mishra said on Sunday when asked about the unfolding events. "If we exposed corruption in BJP and Congress, why not AAP?"

 


May 7, 2017 9:46 am (IST)

Manish Sisodia on Kapil Mishra being sacked

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Kapil Mishra was replaced because there were complaints about inflated water bills of consumers and water was not reaching colonies where new lines had been laid.


May 7, 2017 9:44 am (IST)

Kapil Mishra makes stand clear

Mishra claimed he was the only minister in Delhi against whom there was no inquiry by the CBI.

"I have not given any benefit to my daughter or any of my relatives. I have exposed Sheila (Dixit's) corruption," Mishra tweeted, in an apparent jibe at Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

The CBI has registered preliminary enquiry against Sisodia in connection with alleged irregularities in social media campaign 'Talk to AK', while Jain faces allegation of nepotism for appointing his daughter as an adviser in his department.


May 7, 2017 9:40 am (IST)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kapil Mishra will meet Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Sunday morning, a day after being sacked as the city’s water minister.


May 7, 2017 9:38 am (IST)

Click to Read: Sacked as Minister, Kapil Mishra Says Will Expose AAP Names in 'Water Scam' Today
May 7, 2017 9:35 am (IST)

Mishra became the fourth AAP minister to be sacked after Jitendra Singh Tomar, Asim Ahmed Khan and Sandeep Kumar, since the AAP stormed to power in 2015.


May 7, 2017 9:29 am (IST)

AAP inducts 2 new faces in Cabinet

* The party also inducted two new faces Seemapuri MLA Rajendra Pal Gautam and Najafgarh legislator Kailash Gahlot taking the number of ministers in the Arvind Kejriwal-led Cabinet to seven.


* A senior official said the decision to remove Mishra was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

 


May 7, 2017 9:26 am (IST)

AAP sacks Kapil Mishra

* Delhi Water Minister Kapil Mishra was axed from the Cabinet on Saturday, days after he sided with senior AAP leader Kumar Vishwas who has been at loggerheads with the party leadership.

 

* His sacking also highlighted the simmering tension between the leadership and Vishwas, which could snowball into a major crisis for the poll-battered AAP.

 

 


LOAD MORE
  • 06 May, 2017 | Indian Premier League
    MI vs DD
    212/3
    20.0 overs
    		 66/10
    13.4 overs
    Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Daredevils by 146 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 06 May, 2017 | Indian Premier League
    RPS vs SRH
    148/8
    20.0 overs
    		 136/9
    20.0 overs
    Rising Pune Supergiant beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 05 May, 2017 | Indian Premier League
    KXIP vs RCB
    138/7
    20.0 overs
    		 119/10
    19.0 overs
    Kings XI Punjab beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 19 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 05 May, 2017 | Ireland in England
    IRE vs ENG
    126/10
    33.0 overs
    		 127/3
    20.0 overs
    England beat Ireland by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 04 May, 2017 | Indian Premier League
    GL vs DD
    208/7
    20.0 overs
    		 214/3
    17.3 overs
    Delhi Daredevils beat Gujarat Lions by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.