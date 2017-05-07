Aam Aadmi Party Live: Opposition Guns for Kejriwal After Kapil Mishra's 'Expose'

May 7, 2017 1:15 pm (IST)

Ajay Makan addresses press on Kapil Mishra bomb:

* Makan demands probe on Kejriwal.

* All three issues on which AAP was formed have fallen flat now.

* Mishra is being removed because of incompetence.

* Allegations made by Mishra are serious

* No action was taken after Shunglu Committee report

* ACB and CBI should lodge FIR immediately.

* Several AAP leaders are already faccing charges.

* 6 of 7 AAP leader are accused of graft.

* Kejriwal should resign

* Congress demands for signature campaign from Monday for 5 days and give to Kejriwal - a referendum of 10 lakh delh icitizens for kejriwal to quit