Aam Aadmi Party Live: Opposition Guns for Kejriwal After Kapil Mishra's 'Expose'

Event Highlights
Makan briefs media
Yogendra Yadav on Kejriwal
Kapil Mishra exclusive
Sisodia rubbishes charges
Mishra's 10 big statements
Allegations are baseless: Sisodia
Mishra tweets after exposing Kejriwal
Makan on Kejriwal bribe charge
Jain settled land deals for Kejriwal: Mishra
Congress on Mishra's expose
BJP on Mishra's allegation
Won't quit AAP: Mishra
'Kejriwal denied explanation'
Kejriwal took 2 crore from Jain: Mishra
Was removed after I spoke: Mishra
Mishra reaches Rajghat
Mishra leaves for Rajghat
BJP on AAP issue
Mishra tweets post LG meet
AAP PC at 11:30 am
Mishra on Exposing names
Sisodia on Mishra being sacked
NO CBI case against me: Mishra
Mishra to meet LG at 10:30
Mishra to expose names in 'water scam'
AAP inducts 2 news faces
Kapil Mishra sacked
In a bombshell allegation, Aam Aadmi Party leader Kapil Mishra says Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took Rs 2 crore “illegal cash” from city Health Minister Satyendra Jain. He made the charges at Rajghat a day after being sacked as the city’s water minister. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia says these are "baseless allegations".
Stay tuned for updates:
#HeatOnAAP -- @ajaymaken demands probe on @ArvindKejriwal, says "ACB and CBI should lodge FIR immediately" pic.twitter.com/fwiNZBKVrs— News18 (@CNNnews18) May 7, 2017
Ajay Makan addresses press on Kapil Mishra bomb:
* Makan demands probe on Kejriwal.
* All three issues on which AAP was formed have fallen flat now.
* Mishra is being removed because of incompetence.
* Allegations made by Mishra are serious
* No action was taken after Shunglu Committee report
* ACB and CBI should lodge FIR immediately.
* Several AAP leaders are already faccing charges.
* 6 of 7 AAP leader are accused of graft.
* Kejriwal should resign
* Congress demands for signature campaign from Monday for 5 days and give to Kejriwal - a referendum of 10 lakh delh icitizens for kejriwal to quit
I might agree with charges of power greed, arrogance, authoritarianism against Kejriwal, but charge of taking bribe need solid evidence.— Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) May 7, 2017
#HeatOnAAP -- @KapilMishraAAP slams @ArvindKejriwal in an exclusive interview with CNN-News18, says "Kejriwal took the cash in front of me" pic.twitter.com/qpGk4Ap5Rn— News18 (@CNNnews18) May 7, 2017
Kapil Mishra speaks exclusively to Network18:
* Everybody in the party know that Satyendar Jain will go to jail.
* We will see in next 8-10 days he will be making his way to jail.
* I don't know why the party is protecting Satyendar Jain.
* I don't know why Kejriwal ji is not confronting the media
* I was the only one in the party who was denied the fact that we lost elections due to EVM
* Satyendar handed 2 Crore to Kejriwal
* I was told by Satyendar that he had settled a land deal worth Rs 50 crore for Kejriwal's relative.
* I won't switch to any other party. AAP is my party.
* I couldn't stay mum after I saw Jain-Kejriwal cash exchange.
#HeatOnAAP -- @msisodia hits back at Mishra, says "There is no logic behind @KapilMishraAAP's allegations, it's all baseless" pic.twitter.com/V8PbIITqKR— News18 (@CNNnews18) May 7, 2017
Why isn't Kejriwal confronting media, tweets Kapil Mishra
कल तक सारी दुनिया को कह रहे थे कि EVM के कारण हारे चुनाव अब अचानक पानी का मुद्दा। मीडिया के सामने आने से क्यों बच रहे है @ArvindKejriwal— Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishraAAP) May 7, 2017
Here’s a look at 10 big statements made by Kapil Mishra at Rajghat:
- I saw Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accept Rs 2 crore from Health Minister Satyendra Jain
- Jain told me he had settled land deals worth Rs 50 crore for Arvind Kejriwal’s relatives
- When I questioned him, Kejriwal told me that ‘such things happen in politics’
- I was sacked from the party after speaking out against corruption
- I have submitted all details to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal
- I want Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia to introspect how many times they have lied to the people of Delhi
- When we came across corruption in Punjab election funding, we thought Arvind Kejriwal didn’t know about it. We told him and kept waiting for him to react
- I was the only minister of the Delhi cabinet to not have any CBI inquiry against me. I even acted against former CM Sheila Dikshit the moment I took office
- I saw the cash last night and decided to speak out today. I am ready to give evidence to any investigating agency. I will also approach the anti-corruption bureau
- The day Satyendra Jain lands in jail, I will be proven right. Just wait and watch
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Kapil Mishra's allegation
* Kapil Mishra's claims are baseless.
* Mishra was sacked due to water issues in Delhi.
* His allegations are not even worth responding.
* Allegations are so absurd.
* The allegations are without any facts.
Kapil Mishra says he saw Satyendra Jain pay ₹2 crore to Kejriwal, alleges that Arvind Kejriwal accepted bribe at his house.
#BREAKING -- Kapil Mishra says he saw Satyendra Jain pay ₹2 crore to Kejriwal, alleges that @ArvindKejriwal accepted bribe at his house pic.twitter.com/QVygDwUsZ1— News18 (@CNNnews18) May 7, 2017
BJP's reaction on Kapil Mishra's allegation
* Now we can understand why Kejriwal was protesting against demonetisation.
* AAP left with no moral rights to run its government
* Arvind Kejriwal should dissolve his cabinet and call for fresh elections
* Kejriwal should resign as Delhi CM
* We will ask the people of Delhi to decide on Kejriwal's fate.
Kapil Mishra reaches Rajghat; To brief the media shortly to "expose" the involvement of certain AAP leaders in an alleged 'Water scam'
Kapil Mishra reaches Rajghat; To brief the media shortly to "expose" the involvement of certain AAP leaders in an alleged 'Water scam' pic.twitter.com/3IgKRRDLNA— News18 (@CNNnews18) May 7, 2017
Kapil Mishra posts a cryptic tweet after meeting Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at his residence.
i have witnessed HIM taking illegal cash.. have shared all details with Lt. Gov.— Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishraAAP) May 7, 2017
चुप रहना असंभव था। कुर्सी क्या प्राण भी जाये तो जाए
Kapil Mishra makes stand clear
Mishra claimed he was the only minister in Delhi against whom there was no inquiry by the CBI.
"I have not given any benefit to my daughter or any of my relatives. I have exposed Sheila (Dixit's) corruption," Mishra tweeted, in an apparent jibe at Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain.
The CBI has registered preliminary enquiry against Sisodia in connection with alleged irregularities in social media campaign 'Talk to AK', while Jain faces allegation of nepotism for appointing his daughter as an adviser in his department.
AAP inducts 2 new faces in Cabinet
* The party also inducted two new faces Seemapuri MLA Rajendra Pal Gautam and Najafgarh legislator Kailash Gahlot taking the number of ministers in the Arvind Kejriwal-led Cabinet to seven.
* A senior official said the decision to remove Mishra was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
AAP sacks Kapil Mishra
* Delhi Water Minister Kapil Mishra was axed from the Cabinet on Saturday, days after he sided with senior AAP leader Kumar Vishwas who has been at loggerheads with the party leadership.
* His sacking also highlighted the simmering tension between the leadership and Vishwas, which could snowball into a major crisis for the poll-battered AAP.
