Aam Aadmi Party Live: Arvind Kejriwal Tweeting Fake Videos, Says Kapil Mishra

News18.com | May 19, 2017, 11:23 AM IST
Suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kapil Mishra has promised yet another “expose with evidence” to reveal the party’s alleged hawala links. "I will be revealing a big truth at 11 am with evidence…. The expose will again prove their nexus with hawala operators," Mishra tweeted.

May 19, 2017 11:22 am (IST)

I will expose whom Arvind Kejriwal is shielding... The party didn't respond my charges...Kejriwal is taking money from shell companies... Fake companies are funding Aam Aadmi Party, says Kapil Mishra


May 19, 2017 11:09 am (IST)

Aam Aadmi Party gets fund from Hawala operators...They are avoiding my questions...The video which was tweeted by Kejriwal on twitter on Thursday was fake, says Kapil Mishra.


May 19, 2017 11:06 am (IST)

I will expose Aam Aadmi Party's truth, says Suspended Kapil Mishra.


May 19, 2017 11:04 am (IST)

Suspended Delhi minister Kapil Mishra holds a press conference making more allegations against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and AAP.


May 19, 2017 10:08 am (IST)

Delhi Cabinet Minister Satyendar Jain files defamation case against Kapil Mishra and Rajouri Garden MLA Sirsa in Tees Hazari court


May 19, 2017 10:02 am (IST)

"I will be revealing a big truth at 11 am with evidence. The expose will again prove their nexus with hawala operators," Mishra said in a series of tweets.


May 19, 2017 10:00 am (IST)

Sacked Aam Aadmi Party Kapil Mishra promises to reveal the big truth with evidence at 11 am in a press conference.


