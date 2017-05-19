Aam Aadmi Party Live: Arvind Kejriwal Tweeting Fake Videos, Says Kapil Mishra

Event Highlights
Suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kapil Mishra has promised yet another “expose with evidence” to reveal the party’s alleged hawala links. "I will be revealing a big truth at 11 am with evidence…. The expose will again prove their nexus with hawala operators," Mishra tweeted.
17 May, 2017 | Ireland Tri-Nation Series BAN vs NZ 257/950.0 overs 258/647.3 oversNew Zealand beat Bangladesh by 4 wickets
17 May, 2017 | Indian Premier League SRH vs KKR 128/720.0 overs 48/35.2 oversKolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets (D/L method)
16 May, 2017 | Indian Premier League RPS vs MI 162/420.0 overs 142/920.0 oversRising Pune Supergiant beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs
14 May, 2017 | Indian Premier League RCB vs DD 161/620.0 overs 151/1020.0 oversRoyal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Daredevils by 10 runs
14 May, 2017 | Indian Premier League KXIP vs RPS 73/1015.5 overs 78/112.0 oversRising Pune Supergiant beat Kings XI Punjab by 9 wickets