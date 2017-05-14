Aam Aadmi Party Live: Kapil Mishra and BJP are Singing Same Tune, Says Sanjay Singh

Event Highlights
In a dramatic press conference that ended with him fainting, suspended AAP leader Kapil Mishra accused CM Arvind Kejriwal of money laundering and dared him to resign by the evening. Mishra, who is on a hunger strike demanding that party leaders divulge details of their foreign trips, said he would “drag Kejriwal by the collar to Tihar Jail” if he didn’t resign.
Stay tuned for live updates:
Aam Aadmi Party 's Sanjay Singh Counters Mishra's charges:
BJP is raising the same questions from last 2 years which were raised by Kapil Mishra today...I will request them to stop raising questions against AAP and Arvind Kejriwal... Stop tampering Arvind Kejriwal images... We have followed all the rules while taking donations...BJP is totally involved in this. BJP and Kapil Mishra are hand-in-clove
Kapil Mishra faints after the Press Conference; taken to hospital pic.twitter.com/ZPm4zAldDs— News18 (@CNNnews18) May 14, 2017
BJP Delhi tweets after Kapil Mishra's big expose
Ex AAP minister @KapilMishraAAP exposes black money transactions of AAP through donations. Kejriwal must resign now. #केजरी_का_काला_धन— BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) May 14, 2017
Delhi:Kapil Mishra shows a presentation,claims false info given to EC regarding AAP accounts; further alleges black money converted to white pic.twitter.com/0SteHaiUDF— ANI (@ANI_news) May 14, 2017
आज इन्ही दस्तावेजों से होगा सच का खुलासा pic.twitter.com/pQ9mfut4x9— Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishraAAP) May 14, 2017
RECAP | Earlier on Saturday, Mishra mounted a fresh attack on chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of using AAP MLAs as "shield" after party legislator Sanjeev Jha announced a hunger strike to counter the rebel leader's ongoing fast. Jha was detained by the police twice while he was proceeding to stage the planned hunger strike outside Mishra's residence. He later began his "indefinite strike" at Jantar Mantar. Jha has demanded that Mishra comes clean on the claim that he saw Health Minister Satyendar Jain pay Rs 2 crore to Kejriwal. In an "open letter" to Kejriwal, Mishra again pressed for divulging the details of foreign tours undertaken by five leaders of the party.
"Doctors gave fake report. They report directly to health minister Satyendar Jain," Mishra stated in a tweet.
When me and my family is refusing then how can I be forcefully removed. Doctors gavr fake report, they report directly to Satyendra Jain— Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishraAAP) May 13, 2017
Suspended Aam Aadmi Party leader Kapil Mishra, who entered the fifth day of his indefinite fast on Sunday, has promised to unveil another expose implicating AAP leaders. Mishra on Saturday had alleged that the police were trying to "forcibly" take him to hospital based on "fake reports" given by doctors, in an attempt to get him to end his agitation. He also claimed that the report of his health is "faked" by doctors, who were directly reporting to health minister Satyendar Jain.
