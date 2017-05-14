LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Aam Aadmi Party Live: Kapil Mishra and BJP are Singing Same Tune, Says Sanjay Singh

News18.com | May 14, 2017, 1:47 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

In a dramatic press conference that ended with him fainting, suspended AAP leader Kapil Mishra accused CM Arvind Kejriwal of money laundering and dared him to resign by the evening. Mishra, who is on a hunger strike demanding that party leaders divulge details of their foreign trips, said he would “drag Kejriwal by the collar to Tihar Jail” if he didn’t resign.

Stay tuned for live updates:

May 14, 2017 1:47 pm (IST)


Ajay Maken addresses the media on Kapil Mishra's allegations


May 14, 2017 1:41 pm (IST)


Raghav Chadha on Kapil Mishra's allegations:

I think Kapil Mishra is mentally unstable... Media should ask questions to Mishra as well when he addresses the media... Even before joining the party I use to travel abroad, says Chadha


May 14, 2017 1:35 pm (IST)


Former CEC has also said in an interview that the only party who takes funds with all the transparency is only AAP, says Sanjay Singh.


May 14, 2017 1:34 pm (IST)


Don't attack from behind, if you want to fight then confront us from front. Arvind Kejriwal is the one who is gave up his job for the welfare of this nation, says Sanjay Singh.


May 14, 2017 1:33 pm (IST)


Neel is an agent of BJP...He also worked with BJP... I would ask BJP to stop using SANGHI FORMULA, says Sanjay Singh


May 14, 2017 1:26 pm (IST)

Aam Aadmi Party 's Sanjay Singh Counters Mishra's charges:

BJP is raising the same questions from last 2 years which were raised by Kapil Mishra today...I will request them to stop raising questions against AAP and Arvind Kejriwal... Stop tampering Arvind Kejriwal images... We have followed all the rules while taking donations...BJP is totally involved in this. BJP and Kapil Mishra are hand-in-clove

 


May 14, 2017 1:19 pm (IST)


Congress leader Kiran Walia reacted to the Kapil Mishra's expose on Arvind Kejriwal said: "He is an expert with these kind of things. I have know him from day one. I am getting a strong feeling thay he may become a danger to the nation."


May 14, 2017 12:24 pm (IST)

May 14, 2017 12:20 pm (IST)

Kapil Mishra's  Big expose: 


* Kejriwal have links with Hawala companies.

* Kejriwal converted black money to white.

* AAP got funds from Shell Companies.

* False declaration to Election Commission.

* Took Rs 2 crore from shell companies


May 14, 2017 12:19 pm (IST)

Delhi Congress leader Ajay Maken to hold a presser at 1:15 pm on the charges imposed on Arvind Kejriwal. 


May 14, 2017 12:17 pm (IST)

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjeev Jha, who was detained by the police on Saturday as he tried to hold fast outside Kapil Mishra's residence said, "Now it's clear who is making Kapil do all this, nothing is new. Mishra's allegations are baseless."


May 14, 2017 12:08 pm (IST)

BJP Delhi tweets after Kapil Mishra's big expose



May 14, 2017 12:00 pm (IST)


Moments after the heated press conference, Kapil Mishra faints and was taken to the hospital.


May 14, 2017 11:56 am (IST)

At the end of the press conference, Mishra dared Kejriwal to resign by today evening or he will drag Kejriwal with his collar and put him in Tihar Jail.


May 14, 2017 11:52 am (IST)


After exposing Arvind Kejriwal, Kapil Mishra raises slogans-" Aab toh yeh spasht hai, Arvind Kejriwal bhrasht hai" (Now it is clear that Arvind Kejriwal is corrupt)


May 14, 2017 11:40 am (IST)


Shell companies managed by AAP MLA Shiv Charan Goyal donated money to Aam Aadmi Party... AAP MLA Naresh Yadav's wife is also related to these fake companies, says Kapil Mishra


May 14, 2017 11:34 am (IST)

Here’s a look at AAP’s submissions on its donations accessed by CNN-News last week


May 14, 2017 11:33 am (IST)

Sources told CNN-News18 last week that the I-T department has issued a showcause notice asking party officials to be present before its investigators at 3.30pm tomorrow. The notice said that a “deliberate attempt” was being made to avoid submission of the requisite documents, sources said. 

 


May 14, 2017 11:27 am (IST)

May 14, 2017 11:26 am (IST)

Aam Aadmi Party accepted Rs 2 crore in donations from shell companies, which was detected by Income Tax department, says Mishra.


May 14, 2017 11:24 am (IST)

Kapil Mishra alleges that Arvind Kejriwal created fake companies to convert black money to white. He further said that Kejriwal gave false declaration to Election Commission


May 14, 2017 11:20 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | CNN-News18 Expose on Arvind Kejriwal's I-T Headache After Donations Mismatch
May 14, 2017 11:19 am (IST)

Kapil Mishra points out mismatch in donations made to the Aam Aadmi Party. I-T department sources had told CNN-News18 last week that there was a "major mismatch" in the amounts filed before the Election Commission, in AAP’s bank account and on its website.


May 14, 2017 11:13 am (IST)

Kapil Mishra continues to target Arvind Kejriwal... Mishra asks for detailed probe on the AAP leaders' foreign trips... Mishra claims that he has details about the Mohalla clinic scam and he will expose it soon..."AAP converting black money into white..."


May 14, 2017 11:11 am (IST)

I request the Home Ministry, the L-G and Delhi Police to ensure that I am not forceed to end my hunger strike, says Kapil Mishra.


May 14, 2017 11:09 am (IST)

Kapil Mishra addresses the media looks like another AAP expose is on the cards


May 14, 2017 10:18 am (IST)

May 14, 2017 9:07 am (IST)

"How much drama will you create to hide one truth. You are trying all tactics to divert attention. Don't try any new tactic tomorrow. "You (Kejriwal) made a strategy to use MLAs as a shield. However, only one MLA came forward to be that shield?" Mishra said.


May 14, 2017 8:49 am (IST)

RECAP | Earlier on Saturday, Mishra mounted a fresh attack on chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of using AAP MLAs as "shield" after party legislator Sanjeev Jha announced a hunger strike to counter the rebel leader's ongoing fast. Jha was detained by the police twice while he was proceeding to stage the planned hunger strike outside Mishra's residence. He later began his "indefinite strike" at Jantar Mantar. Jha has demanded that Mishra comes clean on the claim that he saw Health Minister Satyendar Jain pay Rs 2 crore to Kejriwal. In an "open letter" to Kejriwal, Mishra again pressed for divulging the details of foreign tours undertaken by five leaders of the party.

 


May 14, 2017 8:46 am (IST)

"Doctors gave fake report. They report directly to health minister Satyendar Jain," Mishra stated in a tweet.



May 14, 2017 8:38 am (IST)

Suspended Aam Aadmi Party leader Kapil Mishra, who entered the fifth day of his indefinite fast on Sunday, has promised to unveil another expose implicating AAP leaders. Mishra on Saturday had alleged that the police were trying to "forcibly" take him to hospital based on "fake reports" given by doctors, in an attempt to get him to end his agitation. He also claimed that the report of his health is "faked" by doctors, who were directly reporting to health minister Satyendar Jain.

 


LOAD MORE
  • 13 May, 2017 | Indian Premier League
    MI vs KKR
    173/5
    20.0 overs
    		 164/8
    20.0 overs
    Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 9 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 13 May, 2017 | Indian Premier League
    GL vs SRH
    154/10
    19.2 overs
    		 158/2
    18.1 overs
    Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Gujarat Lions by 8 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 12 May, 2017 | Indian Premier League
    DD vs RPS
    168/8
    20.0 overs
    		 161/7
    20.0 overs
    Delhi Daredevils beat Rising Pune Supergiant by 7 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 12 May, 2017 | Ireland Tri-Nation Series
    BAN vs IRE
    157/4
    31.1 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Match Abandoned
    Full Scorecard
  • 11 May, 2017 | Indian Premier League
    KXIP vs MI
    230/3
    20.0 overs
    		 223/6
    20.0 overs
    Kings XI Punjab beat Mumbai Indians by 7 runs
    Full Scorecard
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.