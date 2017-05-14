Aam Aadmi Party Live: Kapil Mishra and BJP are Singing Same Tune, Says Sanjay Singh

May 14, 2017 8:49 am (IST)

RECAP | Earlier on Saturday, Mishra mounted a fresh attack on chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of using AAP MLAs as "shield" after party legislator Sanjeev Jha announced a hunger strike to counter the rebel leader's ongoing fast. Jha was detained by the police twice while he was proceeding to stage the planned hunger strike outside Mishra's residence. He later began his "indefinite strike" at Jantar Mantar. Jha has demanded that Mishra comes clean on the claim that he saw Health Minister Satyendar Jain pay Rs 2 crore to Kejriwal. In an "open letter" to Kejriwal, Mishra again pressed for divulging the details of foreign tours undertaken by five leaders of the party.