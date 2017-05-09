Aam Aadmi Party Live: BJP Says EVM Demo To Deflect Attention

May 9, 2017 7:33 am (IST)

RECAP | Responding to Kapil Mishra's claims, the Aam Aadmi Party's Manish Sisodia said, "Is there any proof to Kapil Mishra's claims? These are not allegations, they are jokes." Later, during a press conference, the party said, "BJP has been trying to put the tanker scam on our head for a long time now. Kapil Mishra is just reading the BJP’s script. Kapil Mishra has blamed Arvind Kejriwal of taking a bribe but I want to know why would Kejriwal call him to see that? Also, Kapil Mishra has been questioning the working of the ACB for quite some time now, we have a letter written by him as proof."