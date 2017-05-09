LIVE NOW
Aam Aadmi Party Live: Delhi Assembly Session Begins, Kejriwal to Reveal 'Conspiracy'

News18.com | May 9, 2017, 2:10 PM IST
Event Highlights

The Aam Aadmi Party has cracked the whip on rebel leader Kapil Mishra, suspending him from primary membership of the party after he accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of taking Rs 2 crore “illegal cash” from health minister Satyendar Jain. Kejriwal is scheduled to make a statement on the allegations at a special session of the Delhi Assembly at 2pm and has promised to reval a "massive conspiracy". Mishra has said he may attend the session.

Stay tuned for live updates:

May 9, 2017 2:06 pm (IST)

Delhi Assembly's special session begins, holds two minutes silence for Sukma martyrs.


May 9, 2017 2:02 pm (IST)

"The Aam Aadmi Party has lied, they should be derecognised. The information provided (CNN-News18) is very shocking. Where did they get the money to contest all the recent elections? Someone who was an IRS officer does corruption and takes bribes" Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari exclusively to Cnn-News18

 

Someone who was an IRS officer himself does corruption or takes bribe. If this is true then party should be derecognised.


May 9, 2017 1:55 pm (IST)

"The Aam Aadmi Party is going through a crisis. I do not know why they are taking my name. It is their internal matter," says Sheila Dikshit


May 9, 2017 1:54 pm (IST)

Kapil Mishra leaves the CBI office. "I have complained about the land dealings of Arvind Kejriwal's relatives. I have also complained about the foreign tours of party leaders. I reiterate that if everything is not made public, I will sit on a hunger strike," says Kapil Mishra


May 9, 2017 1:48 pm (IST)

May 9, 2017 1:48 pm (IST)

May 9, 2017 1:47 pm (IST)

May 9, 2017 1:42 pm (IST)

"BJP will take (CNN-News18's) expose on AAP to election commission. All entries done by the party are fudged and that is why the are not able to give proper details to the I-T department. We must ask why Kejriwal should continue after all these revelations. We are going to the Election Commission at 4PM today," says Manoj Tiwari


May 9, 2017 1:34 pm (IST)

"The Aam Aadmi Party has given false information to the Income Tax Department. The party's own cabinet minister is ready to testify against them. The AAP's entire history is filled with scams," says Manoj Tiwari.


May 9, 2017 1:31 pm (IST)

"Everyday a new corruption case is coming up against the Aam Aadmi Party. It is a well established fact that Arvind Kejriwal is a liar. Such blatant falsehoods should get a party derecognised," says Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, talking about the alleged irregularities in AAP's donations (a CNN-News18 report).


May 9, 2017 12:55 pm (IST)

Manish Sisodia, Ashutosh, Sanjay Singh and Arvind Kejriwal meet at the Delhi CM's residence


May 9, 2017 12:40 pm (IST)

May 9, 2017 12:17 pm (IST)

Police stop BJP youth wing protesters 800-900 metres away from Arvind Kejriwal's residence, water cannon and layers of barricades also put in. The AAP leader is not present at home as of now


May 9, 2017 12:03 pm (IST)

"If the travel details of AAP leaders are not made public, I will go on a hunger strike tomorrow," tweets Kapil Mishra



May 9, 2017 12:03 pm (IST)

"Sanjay Singh, Ashish Khetan, Satyendar Jain, Raghav Chadha and Durgesh Pathak's travel details should be made public," tweets Kapil Mishra



May 9, 2017 12:03 pm (IST)

Kapil Mishra demands details of visits made by AAP ministers to foreign locations



May 9, 2017 12:02 pm (IST)

"Many AAP ministers travelled abroad on public money, illegal cash and party donations. Make their travel details public," tweets Kapil Mishra



May 9, 2017 12:02 pm (IST)

Water cannons being used at the BJP protest outside Arvind Kejriwal's residence to scatter protestors


May 9, 2017 11:44 am (IST)

"There is no democracy in the Aam Aadmi Party. This government works like an NGO. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal should resign," says BJP leader, MS Dhir


May 9, 2017 11:41 am (IST)

"Raghav Chadha, Ashish Khetan, Sanjay Singh, Satyendar Jain and Durgesh Pathak all conducted foreign tours. The details of which should be revealed. Sanjay Singh even did some illegal dealings in Russia," alleges Kapil Mishra


May 9, 2017 11:34 am (IST)

"Saurabh Bharadwaj will, during the assembly, reveal the details of one of the biggest consipracies in the country. Do listen to him," tweets Arvind Kejriwal



May 9, 2017 11:31 am (IST)

Kapil Mishra reaches CBI office. "There has been illegal funding in Punjab. Tickets were sold during MCD elections. There should be an inquiry about this," says the suspended AAP leader. "I will sit on a hunger strike if Aam Aadmi Party leaders do not reveal details about their foreign trips," adds Mishra.


May 9, 2017 11:29 am (IST)

One of the posters seen during the protest by Delhi BJP Youth Wing outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's house


May 9, 2017 11:27 am (IST)

Delhi BJP Youth Wing members protest outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence


May 9, 2017 11:10 am (IST)

May 9, 2017 10:42 am (IST)

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal leaves his residence ahead of the crucial Delhi special assembly session


May 9, 2017 10:34 am (IST)

The Aam Aadmi Party has issued a whip asking all MLAs to be present for the Special Assembly session today at 2PM. Rebel AAP leader Kapil Mishra had said he might attend the session


May 9, 2017 9:41 am (IST)

"The CBI has filed an FIR. We will question Arvinf Kejriwal in the assembly today. Why is Satyendar Jain still in the cabinet?," asks Delhi BJP MLA, Vijendra Gupta. "Arvind Kejriwal is the CM, he can tamper with evidence. There is no work going on in Delhi," added Gupta.


May 9, 2017 9:29 am (IST)

May 9, 2017 9:28 am (IST)

May 9, 2017 9:28 am (IST)

"Every detail that I have provided has evidences attached to it. Arvind Kejriwal is the Chief Minister of Delhi, he can tamper with the evidence. The ACB has called me at 11AM on May 11. The day Satyendar Jain is arrested, everyone will join me," said Kapil Mishra


May 9, 2017 9:21 am (IST)

"Where is the internal Lokpal that the Aam Aadmi Party has always talked about?" asks Congress leader Ajay Maken over the alleged corruption in the party


May 9, 2017 9:19 am (IST)

"I have given all tanker scam details to the ACB. I will go to the CBI first, and if I have time then I will go to the special session. If you, Arvind Kejriwal ji, have even a shred of morality left in you, then you will resign and fight an election against me," said Kapil Mishra


May 9, 2017 9:16 am (IST)

"The people of Delhi want to speak out. I know it. I have known you Kejriwal ji for 15 years but everything will be clear in the investigation. Satyendar Jain is very rich, he can go to court. I do not even have the money to hire a lawyer," said suspended Aam Aadmi Party leader Kapil Mishra


May 9, 2017 9:14 am (IST)

"You are trying to remove me from the assembly, I challenge you to contest the elections against me, from any seat. Let's fight the election from Karawal Nagar seat or even your New Delhi seat. If you believe that the people side with you, then I am ready to resign," said Kapil Mishra


May 9, 2017 9:08 am (IST)

"I am writing this open letter to Arvind Kejriwal. I want to start by saying that I will be going to the CBI today. Please do bless me Kejriwal ji, I am going to file an FIR against you and your party members. You know the deals that I am not talking about. I know everything that is happening; I will tell the CBI everything," said Kapil Mishra


May 9, 2017 9:04 am (IST)

The Delhi BJP Youth Wing has announced that it will protest outside Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal's residence at 10AM today


May 9, 2017 8:55 am (IST)

Discontent in the Aam Aadmi Party seems to be growing as the party’s decision to appoint Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann the Punjab unit president has not gone down well with other leaders, including Sukhpal Khaira who resigned as the chief whip and party spokesperson. Stand-up comic-turned-politician Gurpreet Ghuggi, too, is said to have been upset with the decision 


May 9, 2017 8:27 am (IST)

"An important announcement will be made today at 9AM. I will go to the CBI at 11:30AM," says Kapil Mishra


May 9, 2017 8:25 am (IST)

Arvind Kejriwal to speak at a one-day special session of the Delhi Assembly today. The session is scheduled to start at 2PM


May 9, 2017 8:25 am (IST)

Kapil Mishra has claimed that he would be filing 3 FIRs with the CBI, today in connection with the Aam Aadmi Party Corruption 


May 9, 2017 8:16 am (IST)

May 9, 2017 8:15 am (IST)

RECAP | Aam Aadmi Party PAC suspends Kapil Mishra from the party. Also, Bhagwant Mann was made the Party State President for Punjab. Aman Arora was announced as the Co-President.


May 9, 2017 8:11 am (IST)

RECAP | "He is not the same Arvind Kejriwal that we looked up to and worshipped... power has corrupted him. Election funding was misused during Punjab elections by AAP. AAP also used money during MCD elections. I have been receiving threatening calls from people close to Kejriwal. Let files and documents of all ministers be made public at Ramleela Maidan. Then we shall see who should be suspended. I urge people of Delhi to come forward and give me proof regarding AAP's involvement in corruption scandals, I am ready to go to the CBI and ACB," Kapil Mishra added.


May 9, 2017 8:01 am (IST)

RECAP | Kapil Mishra dared the party to sack him and even alleged that a Rs 50 crore deal was made for the AAP chief's brother-in-law. Responding to the same, Arvind Kejriwal's wife later tweeted saying, "My brother-in-law is no more and this stupid man is speaking all written script without any mind."


May 9, 2017 7:55 am (IST)

RECAP | "I am not a BJP 'stooge'. Everyone knows I have been the most vocal critic of BJP and Modi ji in AAP. I have got an appointment with the CBI on Tuesday at 11.30 am, will officially lodge FIR and be present as a witness. I am not going to join BJP as speculated by media and politicians. I joined AAP to fight against corruption and I will never leave it. I challenge the members of the PAC to throw me out of the party," said Kapil Mishra.

 


May 9, 2017 7:42 am (IST)

RECAP | Kapil Mishra reached the Anti-Corruption Bureau office around 11AM on Monday and met an additional CP level officer. The former Delhi water minister handed over ‘confidential’ documents, relating to the water tanker scam, to the said officer. Mishra, after coming out of the office claimed that he was a witness in the tanker scam. He also said that the Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal was protecting Sheila Dikshit by delaying the probe


May 9, 2017 7:33 am (IST)

RECAP | Responding to Kapil Mishra's claims, the Aam Aadmi Party's Manish Sisodia said, "Is there any proof to Kapil Mishra's claims? These are not allegations, they are jokes." Later, during a press conference, the party said, "BJP has been trying to put the tanker scam on our head for a long time now. Kapil Mishra is just reading the BJP’s script. Kapil Mishra has blamed Arvind Kejriwal of taking a bribe but I want to know why would Kejriwal call him to see that? Also, Kapil Mishra has been questioning the working of the ACB for quite some time now, we have a letter written by him as proof."


