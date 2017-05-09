Aam Aadmi Party Live: Delhi Assembly Session Begins, Kejriwal to Reveal 'Conspiracy'

May 9, 2017 2:02 pm (IST)

"The Aam Aadmi Party has lied, they should be derecognised. The information provided (CNN-News18) is very shocking. Where did they get the money to contest all the recent elections? Someone who was an IRS officer does corruption and takes bribes" Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari exclusively to Cnn-News18

Someone who was an IRS officer himself does corruption or takes bribe. If this is true then party should be derecognised.