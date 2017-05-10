Aam Aadmi Party Live: Kapil Mishra Begins Hunger Strike, Calls it Satyagraha

Sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra on Wednesday began his indefinite hunger strike at his home and threatened not to eat anything till Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reveals who funded foreign trips of five AAP leaders in the last two years.

In an open letter to Kejriwal, Mishra, suspended from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after allegations that he saw the Chief Minister accepting Rs 2 crore in cash from Health Minister Satyendar Jain, said he was on a "Satyagraha" at his home.

